Beauty & Fashion

Fashion-Branded Technology Products

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Samsung x Maison Kitsuné Galaxy collection has been unveiled as a charming collaboration between the technology brand and the French fashion house to offer users a...

www.trendhunter.com

Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
Fast Casual

How technology helps brands save money, drive efficiency

Restaurant brands often don't understand how IT can help them improve their bottom line. With new apps, technology, cloud-based services, software and hardware flooding the industry, it's easy for restaurant leaders to get overwhelmed in choosing a tool to improve internal processes. One such tool is the SmartFranchise methodology, from...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Fashion Brand Headquarters

Fashion brand Sunnei transformed a former recording studio in Milan into its new headquarters. The brand renovated the interior of the studio to create a minimalist layout to better showcase its products. The headquarters acts as a canvas for furniture and art pieces by collaborators of the brand. Dubbed studio...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Sourcing Journal

Fabletics Isn’t the Only Fashion Brand in Expansion Mode

Several brands are capitalizing on a “return to normal” and expanding their footprint to new locales. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
APPAREL
massachusettsnewswire.com

Sneakerhabbit is a new U.S. sports fashion brand for sneaker heads

We were born from the need to create a quality apparel brand whose designs scream a love for sneakers, and whose collections are the completion of every sneakerhead’s wardrobe. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Founder and CEO of Sneakerhabbit, Leon Fontaine had always dreamt of creating...
APPAREL
The Independent

Meet the British fashion brand with sustainability at its heart

Following an uncertain 18 months of ‘not-really-doing-much’, there is a hope that this autumn-winter season will finally return us to the days of old – where social restrictions are a distant memory and family and friends can gather around the warmth of a wood fire, with the familiar and comforting aroma of spicy mulled wine in the air. And with the falling of the leaves and the outside chill of winter, there comes the need to reinstate our winter wardrobes. However, when it comes to a closet makeover, many of us now have different priorities - because, during this downtime, our attention has been drawn to the urgent need to make more environmentally conscious decisions in our everyday lives.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Drum

How brands can use augmented reality for product packaging

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Packaging covers or contains a product and helps...
ELECTRONICS
dcvelocity.com

Fashion Retailer SportSpar.de Increases Order Fulfillment Productivity with Descartes Ecommerce WMS

Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announces that the German fashion retailer SportSpar.de has increased its ability to ship customer orders by 500% without increasing resources using Descartes’ cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solution (WMS). The move from manual single-order-fulfillment to technology-based highly efficient and optimized multi-order-picking processes dramatically boosted the retailer’s number of shipments per day.
BUSINESS
wmagazine.com

Fashion’s Favorite Basics Brand Entireworld Is Going Out Of Business

Beloved direct-to-consumer basics label Entireworld is going out of business. In a candid email to the brand’s mailing list, creative director Scott Sternberg cited the fledgling company’s unsuccessful fundraising as the reason for the closure, writing that Entireworld is a “massive undertaking,” and would have “[required] significant capital to be able to compete with with the countless brands out there.” The remaining stock is being sold at a deep discount on the company’s site.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Honda Brand Campaign Shows 100 Products, Spotlights Innovation

Honda is launching a brand marketing campaign that highlights the automaker’s global, 73-year product history to demonstrate how it will continue innovating. Honda worked with its agency of record, RPA, on the new brand campaign, along with director Paul Mitchell. The multichannel brand campaign brings to life many of the...
NFL
Washington Examiner

Why are regulators targeting Amazon's brand products?

Perhaps sometimes the justifications that politicians put forward for their regulatory actions are not entirely honest?. We're being told that Amazon must be regulated against offering its own brand products. Or at least that the big commercial giants must be prevented from prioritizing their own items. The argument goes that they are unfairly competing against third-party suppliers.
BUSINESS
The Next Web

Amazon puts its own “brands” first above better-rated products

It took Robert Gomez about five months to get his Kaffe coffee grinder to the big leagues in e-commerce: among the first three search results for “coffee grinder” on Amazon.com. Gomez, founder of Atlanta-based consumer goods startup 4Q Brands, said he obsessively refined his photos and description, amassed reviews from...
SMALL BUSINESS
whowhatwear

26 Cult-Favorite Fashion Brands Every Industry Insider Owns

It's my job as an editor to scour the market for the brands to know (and love) in the industry. This includes emerging brands, new luxury labels, vintage shops—the works. Today, I'll be giving you the rundown on brands that have amassed a cult following from the fashion community over the years. These aren't your average, widely known designers, but I promise they're worthy of the same amount of hype. These brands have garnered a large following for many reasons, and their unique approach to design is a large part of it. If you name-drop any of the labels below to someone in the industry, they'll know exactly what you're talking about before you can even finish speaking. Some have been around for years and are staples in the style set's closets, and some only began their journey recently but have reached heights that will make you think they've been around for much longer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Inhabitat.com

5 standout brands from Vegan Fashion Week 2021

As more consumers prioritize sustainability, the days of fast fashion are numbered. This year’s Vegan Fashion Week in Los Angeles highlighted brands that are stepping up to meet the demand for ethical products by offering fashionable creations free of animal products. In 2021, vegan fashion has moved beyond the simple...
LOS ANGELES, CA
koreaproductpost.com

5 Best Nourishing Products from SKINSNODU, A Korean Skincare Brand

Maintaining your skin to be healthy and keeping it soft and young is a tedious affair. But with the right Korean products and guidance, you can turn it into a fairy tale. Supple and fine-looking skin is very much possible if you are open to follow a healthy skincare regime. While talking about K-beauty skincare, you cannot miss out on SKINSNODU products. You only want the best products for your skin, and products from Skin Story can help you beat your skin woes. Check out the top 5 products that can become your skin savior.
SKIN CARE
fashionista.com

When a Material Science Company Masquerades as a Fashion Brand

Sweatsuits have undergone the ultimate rebrand. Long gone are the days of baggy polyester sacks reserved for a wintery commute to the gym, one's Jazzercise apparel covertly tucked beneath. Like so much in the apparel industry, sweats have changed — and so have the circumstances in which it's permissible to wear them.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Asia curbs sales growth at Kering's fashion brand Gucci

PARIS (Reuters) -French luxury group Kering’s star fashion brand Gucci grew sales by just 3.8% in the third quarter, missing analyst expectations as the pace of recovery from COVID-19 slowed down sharply, particularly in Asia, following a bumper second quarter. Luxury goods groups have bounced back strongly from the fallout...
BUSINESS
travelweekly.com

Intrepid Travel does a brand and product refresh

Intrepid Travel has refreshed its line of tours, committing to a new product statement of sustainable, experience-rich travel and "the joyful travel experience." The changes are part of a top-to-bottom refocus or "rebranding" of Intrepid. In addition to the new product statement, Intrepid homed in on a vision of a more inclusive experience and mission of affecting positive change through the joy of travel.
LIFESTYLE
The Daily World

Best Back Pain Relief Products & Programs from Top Brands

In our society, where people are constantly on their feet, back pain has become an epidemic. As you get older and your spine starts to show its wear from sitting in one position for hours at a time with a poor posture (or even worse, no consistency), it’s only natural that this will cause some difficulty moving without feeling like something is wrong. Nothing is more tragic than being left out of important aspects of life due to chronic physical limitations!
HEALTH
Vogue Magazine

Farfetch Is Launching Its Own Fashion Brand, Shop It Now

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For fashion fans on the hunt for far-flung designers or hard-to-find pieces, Farfetch has been a go-to since it was founded in 2007 by the Portuguese business mogul José Neves. The e-tailer stocks goods from various boutiques big and small in over 50 different countries—where you might find anything from a rare vintage Galliano-era saddle bag to a current season can't-find-anywhere-else Balmain runway dress. But now, Farfetch is stepping out with its very own in-house fashion brand.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

