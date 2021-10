The Dallas Cowboys will come out of their bye week with one of the top records in the NFL thanks to a five-game winning streak. It’s hard not to be pleased with how well this team is playing, but that doesn’t mean everything is a bed of roses for America’s Team. In fact, there are a lot of areas the team could use improvement. I mean, what team doesn’t have that? But if this team plans on doing some real damage in January, it would behoove them to get some things cleaned up.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO