Cannabis SPAC Achari Ventures Goes Public, Pricing Its IPO At $100M

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest cannabis special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: AVHIU) went public Friday. The company priced its initial public offering of 10 million units at $10.00 per unit. Its units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and started trading under the ticker symbol "AVHIU" on October...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Avhiu#Capital Stock Exchange#Cfo#Cio
