DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) – The fight is on to save some monkeys and find them a new home. They live in an unlikely part of Broward county and one group thinks it’s dangerous for them, so they are working to find them a safer home. “I heard about it, but I didn’t think it was true!” exclaimed John Smith. “They’re cute,” added retired Hollywood Police Officer Otis Haney. The monkeys live in Dania Beach. They were brought here from Africa by Eleanor Roosevelt 70-years-ago for biomedical research. About a dozen of the original bunch escaped, which is how these vivacious little vervets wound...

DANIA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO