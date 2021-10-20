CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japanese yen near 4-year low

marketpulse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Japanese yen is trading quietly in the Wednesday session as the currency continues to have a quiet week. Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 114.27, down 0.28% on the day. The US dollar has been in retreat mode against many of the majors in the month of October, but a notable...

www.marketpulse.com

marketpulse.com

Oil moving sideways, gold drops below 1800

Oil prices continue to move sideways, despite some decent intra-day volatility. In the bigger picture though, both Brent and WTI continue consolidating near the top of their recent ranges thanks to favourable supply/demand characteristics in both the physical oil market and firm natural gas and coal prices. Brent crude finished...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

CAD treading lightly ahead of BOC

The Canadian dollar has traded quietly so far this week as the economic calendar has been light. The remainder of the week is busy, with the Bank of Canada policy meeting later today and the September GDP report on Friday. USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.2419, up 0.24% on the day.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

The US dollar maintains its gains

Although long-dated US yields have eased slightly this week, short-dated ones continue rising. This flattening of the yield curve, along with high energy prices, appears to be continuing to support the US dollar versus the G-7 currencies. The dollar index maintained its gains overnight, finishing 0.15% higher at 93.96. EUR/USD...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Stocks pare gains

Stock markets are paring gains on Tuesday, even following some more strong earnings from big US tech firms, with plenty more to come. Investors are clearly still impressed with what they’re seeing from earnings season and that has offset nerves coming into the period around the near-term risks to growth. While they may come back to the fore later in the year and limit any upside that we see in the interim, what we’ve heard to this point has come as a relief.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Aussie steady after CPI

The Australian dollar is trading sideways a the pair continues to hover close to the symbolic 75 level. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7498, up 0.03% on the day. Australian inflation for the third quarter hasn’t had much of an impact on the Australian dollar but did give the markets plenty to chew on. Headline CPI rose 0.8%, matching expectations. The annual rate of headline inflation came in at 3.0%, vs. expectations of 3.1% and down from the Q2 gain of 3.7%. What was of more interest was Core CPI, which was higher than expected. The annual rate came in at 2.1%, vs. expectations of 1.8%, and on a quarterly basis, the 0.7% print beat the estimate of 0.5%. This means that core inflation has crept back into the RBA’s 2-3% inflation band for the first time since 2015.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Rally stalls on rate expectations

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam discusses the impact of changing interest rate expectations on GBPUSD. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil slides, gold trading sideways

Crude prices are lower after US stockpiles rose more than expected and after Iran agreed to restart nuclear talks in November. The EIA crude oil inventory report showed a 4.286 million build, higher than the 1.5 million consensus estimate and prior draw of 431,000. A 3.9 million draw in Cushing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

A correction for oil?

OANDA Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam discusses oil as the rally momentum drops and prices start slipping. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

Oil in wait-and-see mode, gold moves up

Oil markets probed the upside overnight, helped along by another large spike in natural gas prices. However, oil lacked the momentum to maintain those intra-day highs as the US dollar started strengthening. With a lack of new headline drivers to sustain the moves. Brent crude finished 0.28% higher at USD 85.95 and WTI finished 0.50% lower at USD 83.75 a barrel, having traded as high at USD 85.35 intra-day. Asia has adopted a wait-and-see approach this morning, possibly on China nerves, leaving both contracts almost unchanged.
TRAFFIC
marketpulse.com

Aussie punches above 75 line

The Australian dollar has posted gains on Tuesday. AUD/USD has pushed above the 75 line and is trading at 0.7510, up 0.26% on the day. The Australian dollar has been red hot in the month of October, surging 3.93%. The Aussie has benefited from improved risk appetite and the US dollar continues to stumble.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

NZD edges higher, business confidence next

The New Zealand dollar is in positive territory in the Tuesday session. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7186, up 0.32%. The kiwi has surged 4.17% in October as the US dollar has been struggling. NZ Business Confidence looms. New Zealand has experienced relatively few Covid cases, but this has come...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Dollar edges lower, BoJ inflation jumps

Last week, the Japanese yen recorded a winning week, but the currency is back to its old habits and is down for a second straight day. USD/JPY is currently trading at 113.91, up 0.18% on the day. Japan inflation on the rise. For years, inflation in Japan has hovered below...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Asia refuses US earnings bait

Once again, Asian equity markets are refusing to chase the carrots dangled by an impressive US earnings season, with regional markets all under pressure again today. China, once again, appears to be the culprit, although not all the negativity is its own making. China Industrial Profits rose by a healthy 16.30% YoY this morning, although the YTD number retreated to a still impressive 44.70%.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Oil vulnerable, gold back below 1800

Oil prices are pretty steady on Tuesday after once again being pushed higher at the start of the week on some cold weather headlines, something we should become accustomed to over the coming months. With OPEC+ clearly in no mood to pump more than is currently planned, the market is looking very tight and these huge moves in natural gas are going to lift oil prices as well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rips To Resistance- Tug-of-War into BoJ

Japanese Yen Technical Price Outlook: USD/JPY Weekly Trade Levels. Japanese Yen technical trade levels update – Weekly Chart. USD/JPY breakout extends into key resistance hurdle – BoJ rate decision on tap. Resistance 114.55, 114.92 (key), Support 113.78, 113.38 (Near-term bullish invalidation) The Japanese Yen is off more than 0.5% against...
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

North Asia woes see the usual ASEAN pivot

US equities eked out tiny gains overnight despite excellent results from heavyweights such as Microsoft, and Alphabet after-hours. All three major indexes closed out at record or near-record highs, but it increasingly seems that markets have priced in so much good news expectations on the earnings from, that stocks are struggling for further upward momentum. That said, the lack of downside earnings shocks means that equities are not inclined to rush for the exit door either.
MARKETS

