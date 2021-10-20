Japanese yen near 4-year low

The Australian dollar is trading sideways a the pair continues to hover close to the symbolic 75 level. AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7498, up 0.03% on the day. Australian inflation for the third quarter hasn’t had much of an impact on the Australian dollar but did give the markets plenty to chew on. Headline CPI rose 0.8%, matching expectations. The annual rate of headline inflation came in at 3.0%, vs. expectations of 3.1% and down from the Q2 gain of 3.7%. What was of more interest was Core CPI, which was higher than expected. The annual rate came in at 2.1%, vs. expectations of 1.8%, and on a quarterly basis, the 0.7% print beat the estimate of 0.5%. This means that core inflation has crept back into the RBA’s 2-3% inflation band for the first time since 2015.

