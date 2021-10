In the world of community service, it’s easy to overuse superlatives. We enjoy what we do and are incredibly (see?) vested in our projects and fundraisers. I spend almost as much time editing the overuse of great, awesome and fabulous as I do writing my 500 words. The enthusiasm is understandable, I think, when we put in time, talent and treasurer, not to mention prodding our friends and family to participate too. Then along comes something that after careful thought we really DO think is great, awesome and fabulous and we can’t contain ourselves - so ya just have to forgive us and join the party.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO