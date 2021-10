BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly two-thirds of Maryland residents are in favor of legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the results of a Goucher College public opinion poll. Results released Tuesday found that 60% of residents support making recreational cannabis legal in Maryland, while one-third (33%) are against it. The rest were either on the fence about it or did not answer the question. Those findings suggest public support for legalizing recreational cannabis has faded somewhat since March when a previous poll signaled 67% of Marylanders were on board with it. “Legalization of recreational cannabis continues to be popular amongst Marylanders,”...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO