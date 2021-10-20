CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paris Hilton Recounts Being 'Strangled,' 'Slapped,' and 'Watched in the Shower' While Calling for Troubled Teen Industry Reform

By Ryan Bort
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, thousands of teenagers are shipped to boarding schools, boot camps, and other facilities against their will. Some may call it tough love, but the “troubled teen industry,” which generates billions of dollars annually, is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Paris Hilton says she was strangled, slapped, watched by men in the shower and thrown in a blood-smeared room at a Utah care center as a teen at Capitol press conference with Democratic lawmakers

Reality star Paris Hilton detailed the horrific abuse she experienced while living at congregate care facilities as a teen during a press conference Wednesday on Capitol Hill. 'I was strangled, slapped across the face, watched in the shower by male staff, called vulgar names, forced to take medication without a proper diagnosis, not given a proper education, thrown into solitary confinement in a room covered in scratch marks and smeared in blood, and so much more,' Hilton recounted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
townandcountrymag.com

Paris Hilton Calls on Congress to Crack Down on Abusive Teen Reform Schools

Paris Hilton is calling on Congress to take action to protect children and teenagers living in so-called "reform" facilities. On Thursday, a group of congressional Democrats confirmed that they are working with Hilton to craft legislation that will crack down on abuse within facilities for troubled youth. Last year, Hilton...
CONGRESS & COURTS
nickiswift.com

Why Is Paris Hilton Thanking Cindy McCain?

Paris Hilton is taking a page out of her friend Kim Kardashian's playbook and getting behind a cause she cares about — and is even taking it straight to Washington. Hilton's cause is not prison reform, but the "troubled teen industry," which refers to boarding schools and camps to which troubled teens get sent away, as well as foster care facilities. Hilton claims these facilities run rife with abuse, and that she herself is a victim of it. "These kids are treated worse than someone would be in prison," she told Good Morning America on October 20. "It's horrifying." Of her experience at a boarding school in Utah as a teen, she said, "It's literal Hell on earth."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
wshu.org

Paris Hilton and Rep. DeLauro push for patient rights for troubled teens

Paris Hilton and Democratic Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut have joined forces to take on the troubled teen care industry. DeLauro visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday with Hilton, who has been an outspoken advocate against troubled teen facilities, where she said she faced severe physical and psychological abuse. Together, they introduced the Accountability for Congregate Care Act, which would set federal standards for care at these facilities for the first time by establishing a patient bill of rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Ro Khanna
wonderwall.com

Kathy Hilton would call newspaper editors at 1 a.m. to track down teenage Paris, plus more proof stars are nothing like us

Ever feel like you just can't relate to celebrities? Well, you're not alone! Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the October 2021 receipts that prove stars are nothing like us… We're sure anyone who's parented a teenager can confirm that locating them sometimes can be a difficult feat. While some moms and dads might resort to calling friends or sending text messages to confirm their kid's whereabouts, Kathy Hilton took a different route. The socialite and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star used to call a New York City tabloid newspaper to track down daughter Paris Hilton when she went out partying. "I used to call the city desk at the New York Post. I would call the city desk and say at 1 in the morning, 'Excuse me, hi, it's Kathy Hilton. Uh, do you by any chance know Paris, where she is right now?'" Kathy revealed on the SiriusXM's podcast "Lunch with Bruce," Page Six reported on Oct. 6. Kathy continued, "This is the way I lived for years… My husband [Rick Hilton] had to get up and work in the morning. So eventually he'd go to sleep. But I was up waiting all night."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solitary Confinement#Paris Hilton Recounts#Democratic#D Ore#Acca#Capitol Hill#The Washington Post
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Armorer, 24, in charge of firearms on the set of Rust 'once gave an 11-year-old actress a gun without checking it': Described by co-worker as 'green and inexperienced' while working Alec Baldwin's western before fatal accident

The 24-year-old armorer who worked on Rust gave a child actress a gun without checking it on a previous film set, two production sources who worked with her said. The two sources told The Daily Beast that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had allegedly given an 11-year-old actress a gun without checking it properly while on the set of the Nicholas Cage film, The Old Way.
CELEBRITIES
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy