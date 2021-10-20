TikTok 'causing tics in teens'

According to the Wall Street Journal, doctors across the United States, Canada, Australia, and the UK are finding that more teen girls are developing physical tics, possibly as a result of watching TikTok videos. The phenomenon allegedly began at the start of the pandemic and may have been specifically triggered by the subjects consuming content from creators with Tourette syndrome. Dr. Nicole Beurkens, a child psychologist, joined Cheddar to provide some insight on the report and the part social media could be playing.
Comments / 0