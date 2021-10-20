TikTok 'causing tics in teens'

Doctors are seeing a rise in symptoms of Tourette Syndrome, mostly among teen girls, and researchers said the social media app 'TikTok' could be to blame. According to the Wall Street Journal, many of the girls reporting new "tics," which are jerking movements or verbal outbursts, shared an interest in watching TikTok videos from influencers who had Tourette's. Researchers from Rush University Medical Center said reports of this behavior have soared over the last few months, and are calling it "a pandemic within a pandemic."

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO