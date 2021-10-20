CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok 'causing tics in teens'

Fremont Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeenage girls across the world have been...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Doctors Say the Rise in Tic-Like Behaviors Among Teen Girls May Be Connected to TikTok

Doctors around the world are seeing a rise in cases of tic-like behaviors in teen girls, which they believe could be caused by watching TikTok videos about Tourette syndrome. Pediatric hospitals have reported an increase in teen girls coming in after developing tics, sudden twitches or noises that are a common symptom of Tourette syndrome, during the pandemic. The sudden rise is unusual, with tics typically occurring in boys, not girls.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenage Girls
Cheddar News

Teen Girls May Be Developing Tics Due to TikTok Videos, Say Pediatric Experts

According to the Wall Street Journal, doctors across the United States, Canada, Australia, and the UK are finding that more teen girls are developing physical tics, possibly as a result of watching TikTok videos. The phenomenon allegedly began at the start of the pandemic and may have been specifically triggered by the subjects consuming content from creators with Tourette syndrome. Dr. Nicole Beurkens, a child psychologist, joined Cheddar to provide some insight on the report and the part social media could be playing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
ABC 15 News

Doctors see spike in teen girls developing tics after watching TikTok

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Neurologists at Vanderbilt Health sound the alarm about functional tic disorder, presenting mostly in female patients between 13 and 18 years old, three to four times more than in October 2020. "We think that social media and platforms like TikTok could be a factor. It's complicated...Certainly...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWMT

Students participate in TikTok challenge, cause damage at Portage schools

PORTAGE, Mich. — A TikTok challenge has caused disruptions and damage at some West Michigan schools by daring students to do things like destroy property in school bathrooms or slap a teacher. District officials sent a letter home to parents warning that students could face serious consequences, especially when it...
PORTAGE, MI
fox4now.com

Your Healthy Family: Doctors blame TikTok for rise in tic-like behavior

Doctors are seeing a rise in symptoms of Tourette Syndrome, mostly among teen girls, and researchers said the social media app 'TikTok' could be to blame. According to the Wall Street Journal, many of the girls reporting new "tics," which are jerking movements or verbal outbursts, shared an interest in watching TikTok videos from influencers who had Tourette's. Researchers from Rush University Medical Center said reports of this behavior have soared over the last few months, and are calling it "a pandemic within a pandemic."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
San Francisco Chronicle

How did Bay Area restaurants become the target of evil bean-fixated TikTok teens?

According to our sibling outlet, SFGate, a very online style of prank has manifested in the Bay Area: Folks are calling the San Jose Buffalo Wild Wings to ask if they have beans. (I’m legally obligated to note that SFGATE and The San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently.) Doesn’t this just make you feel like you’re actively crumbling into dust?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

(WJW) — Child actor Matthew Mindler committed suicide using a product purchased on Amazon, TMZ reports. TMZ reports Mindler’s cause of death was sodium nitrate toxicity. His death was ruled a suicide. Mindler, who was a student at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, was found dead near campus in August. Mindler, a first-year student at Millersville, […]
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Father Allegedly Throws His Children Into Well After Fight With Wife, Both Kids Die

A 30-year-old man in India allegedly killed his two children by throwing them into a well, and then attempted to end his own life after a fight with his wife. The incident took place Saturday night in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. The father, identified as Murugesan, allegedly pushed his two kids – 5-year-old daughter Rudrakshana and 3-year-old son Sri Kirshna – into a well after an argument with his 26-year-old wife, The Hindu reported.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy