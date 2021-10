(St. Paul MN-) Speculation is swirling that Governor Tim Walz will officially announce today that he's running for re-election. "Prepared and paid for by Tim Walz for Governor," reads the disclaimer on an announcement sent out last night that Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and D-F-L Party Chair Ken Martin will appear tonight (7pm) at "a virtual event focused on grassroots supporters across the state." Martin, who's also vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, could provide valuable "pull" if Walz would need to enlist the support of, say, the White House to counter what will likely be a vigorous Republican challenge. The number-one issue will likely be crime/police reform, coupled with COVID if waves of the pandemic continue. There are stark differences between Walz and Republicans on both of those issues.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO