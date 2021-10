Though he’s no longer a part of Alaskan Bush People, Matt Brown still honors many of the same principles that he did when he was on the show with the rest of his family. Besides developing a passion for the outdoors, Brown has also learned how to depend on his own skills and resources for survival. In preparation for winter, Brown decided it was time to dust off his pump-action rifle to practice his shot for when he needs to bag a deer.

