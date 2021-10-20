CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

Oh, the Fun You’ll Have at Curfman’s Massive Corn Maze [PHOTOS]

By John Riggs
97 Rock
97 Rock
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My kids and I had the most wonderful time at Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish. Don't let the name fool you. I mean, yes, they do have...

97rockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Crossville Chronicle

Corn mazes and spooky places offer fall fun

Looking for a fun-for-the-whole family activity this fall season? Hoping to get your heart pumping with some spooky activities?. Cumberland County and the surrounding region have you covered, with corn and hay mazes, wagon rides and pumpkin pickin’ that offer a great day on a farm for everyone. Then, after dark, find a venue that offers chills and thrills to get you in the Halloween spirit. Several haunted venues are also fundraisers for organizations in the community. Others are put on by people who love the Halloween season.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
98.1 KHAK

Can You Navigate this Gigantic Pac-Man Corn Maze in Decorah?

Six acres of Inky, Pinky, Blinky, and...wait...where's Clyde? He must have gotten lost in the giant six-acre Pac-Man maze. If you’re looking to take advantage of the ‘warmer’ fall weather before the temperatures take a dive, head to Pinter’s Pumpkin Patch, located just off Highway 9, west of Decorah. It’s only two hours from Cedar Rapids. It’s a beautiful drive through the ‘Driftless Region’ of Northeast Iowa to enjoy all the colors of Autumn.
DECORAH, IA
WLUC

Hayes Corn Maze welcomes guests for Fall fun

ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - For the past two decades, the Hayes family has hosted a corn maze and pumpkin patch for the public. “What we like to do is share our property with people, we’ve been very blessed to have this, and bring people outside and families and let them have a whole lot of fun,” Lenore Hayes, an event coordinator for the Hayes Corn Maze, said.
ROCK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toppenish, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Toppenish, WA
Lifestyle
WWLP 22News

Fun Fall must-haves you’ll want to try!

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some of her favorite fall must haves. The new Olay Firming Body Lotion with Collagen combines niacinamide in our proprietary Vitamin B3 Complex with prestige skincare ingredients – collagen – and hydrates to rejuvenate skin’s surface cells for visibly firmer, more radiant skin over time.
SHOPPING
KYTV

Have an A-MAIZ-ing time at Exeter Corn Maze!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit https://www.exetercornmaze.com/. Looking for something fun to do this Halloween? Head on over to Exeter Corn Maze...
LIFESTYLE
northernpublicradio.org

In the corn maze, no one can hear you scream | Under Rocks Podcast

Dan Libman is not lost yet in the Jonamac corn maze. Autumn in Illinois means pumpkins, apple cider, and getting lost in corn mazes. The state is home to dozens of value-added agricultural experiences –- a fancy way of saying farmers are making extra money by transforming into one-stop entertainment venues.
MALTA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corn Maze#Dessert#Scaredy Cat#Movies
manisteenews.com

Grandma's Pumpkin Patch offers autumn fun with flashlight corn maze

The staff at Grandma’s Pumpkin Patch in Midland have proved you don’t need to be scared to have a good time around Halloween. This weekend, the farm hosted its first flashlight corn maze of the year. Adventurers of all ages trekked through the rows of corn on Friday and Saturday...
LIFESTYLE
kptv.com

Get Lost in Art at Topaz Farm’s Corn Maze!

Fall is in full swing, so be sure to make the best of it by stopping by Topaz Farm! For their second season, the farmer’s Kat Topaz and Jim Abeles worked with a Portland-based designer to create a truly dizzying maze that features fun Instagram-worthy artwork from seven local artists! In addition to the corn maze, visitors can pick out a pumpkin, go for a hayride and hang out with the mini pigs, goats, and donkeys. The Kat and Jim are closing out harvest season by adding a spooky twist to the corn maze Halloween weekend along with a bonfire, food, and music. MORE’s Ayo Elise stops by Topaz Farm to see how they’ve been doing since we last saw them and to take on the corn maze!
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
cbslocal.com

Dave's Morbid Haunted Corn Maze

Lori Wallace is in West Sacramento getting spooked-out at Dave's Morbid Haunted Corn Maze. See how you can celebrate Halloween by going here to conquer your fears!
LIFESTYLE
giddyupamerica.com

Let’s Be Honest With Ourselves About Corn Mazes

They have become an integral part of any good old-fashioned festive fall weekend, right up there with pumpkin and apple picking, hayrides (both traditional and haunted), and devouring anything pumpkin-spiced. If you’ve embarked on a day trip to a local farm during the pleasant, but flawed fall season then there’s a good chance that the farm has some sort of corn maze. And with that most likely being the case, there’s an even better chance you’ve either dove right in and attempted to tackle it or at least thought about it.
AGRICULTURE
csusignal.com

The Signal's Guide to Local Corn Mazes and Pumpkin Patches

With Halloween and Thanksgiving drawing nearer, a common activity for the season is to attend a corn maze or a pumpkin patch. However, it could be difficult to decide which maze or patch provides the best experience at the best cost. This guide to four Modesto area mazes and patches will give insight into which one is the right choice for your seasonal outing!
MODESTO, CA
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy