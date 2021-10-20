Oh, the Fun You’ll Have at Curfman’s Massive Corn Maze [PHOTOS]

Fall is in full swing, so be sure to make the best of it by stopping by Topaz Farm! For their second season, the farmer’s Kat Topaz and Jim Abeles worked with a Portland-based designer to create a truly dizzying maze that features fun Instagram-worthy artwork from seven local artists! In addition to the corn maze, visitors can pick out a pumpkin, go for a hayride and hang out with the mini pigs, goats, and donkeys. The Kat and Jim are closing out harvest season by adding a spooky twist to the corn maze Halloween weekend along with a bonfire, food, and music. MORE’s Ayo Elise stops by Topaz Farm to see how they’ve been doing since we last saw them and to take on the corn maze!

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO