UFC

UFC Vegas 40 Edition | Best of the C’Mon Now MMA Podcast – 78

By June M. Williams
Bloody Elbow
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur compilation show is a deep dive with host, Trent Reinsmith, into the bigger news and goings on in MMA, both inside and outside the cage; presented with a critical, unbiased eye. Here is some detail on what’s going on here... the “regular” ‘C’mon Now MMA Podcast’ is a...

www.bloodyelbow.com

