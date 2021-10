The dollar bounces up from multi-month lows at 1.2310. The pause on US bond yield's rally has weighed on the greenback. USD/CAD might reach 1.22 by year-end – Scotiabank. The US dollar is trimming losses against its Canadian counterpart after having bottomed at 3, ½-month lows at 1.2310 earlier on Wednesday. The pair has returned to 1.2350, yet still about 0.25% down on the day.

CURRENCIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO