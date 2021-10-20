CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

For Pete's Sake - Bri Rust for Browns Week 6

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
 7 days ago
In this week's episode of For Pete's Sake, Bri Rust (@BreezyCle), one of the hosts of That's What B Said, graciously co-hosts in place of Nicole Chatham, who was in an endless line for an MRI behind the entire Cleveland Browns roster.

We got into what was a thorough loss at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals as well as some of the news that has come out early in the week, including comments being made by players regarding teammates.

It starts with Baker Mayfield and the issues he made for himself as well as the injury and where the team goes from here. We also talk about how he can make life easier on himself, which may need to wait until Halloween at the earliest, as he has been ruled out for the game against the Denver Broncos.

Both Bri and I appreciate the impact Odell Beckham Jr. has on this offense, even when he's not getting the ball.

We also highlight one of the few pleasant surprises from the Cardinals game in Donovan Peoples-Jones, who has had back to back nice games. He's not second on the team in receiving yards.

Jarvis Landry comes up through the lens of losing Kareem Hunt. He may end up taking up a lot of the touches that Hunt was getting in the passing game in addition to what he brings to the table in his own right. Hopefully, it improves the Browns performance in the red zone and perhaps on third down, which has been awful on both sides of the ball.

As for the defense, it's largely about the plays not being made. Joe Woods, the team's defensive coordinator, has become a controversial figure. While he may be to blame in certain circumstances, including the fact the Browns have one of the best defenses in the league on first and second down and the worst on third.

Meanwhile, players aren't executing assignments. Malik Jackson hinted that maybe players weren't as focused as they should be if they want to improve. For a young team, which is what the Browns have, that's not terribly surprising, but still something to fix.

The safety position continues to be troubling.

We both already miss Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

