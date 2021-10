There's missing a strike here and there, and then there's having a total off night behind home plate. That was the case on Tuesday in Game 4 of the ALCS between the Red Sox and Astros. Home-plate umpire Laz Diaz missed 21 calls in the matchup, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and ESPN Stats and Info — the most of any umpire in the postseason.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO