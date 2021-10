The confirmation Bravo fans have been waiting for. Paige DeSorbo is spilling all on how her friendship with Craig Conover turned romantic exclusively with Us Weekly. “I met Craig, actually, three years ago and he was single. I had a boyfriend and I absolutely respected that I was in a relationship,” the 28-year-old Summer House star told Us while promoting season 1 of Winter House. “And then when we got to Vermont, I didn’t know he had a girlfriend. So, I was a little bummed when I first got there. But, of course, he was absolutely respectful to his girlfriend. And I’m so happy now looking back that he had a girlfriend because we built just a very platonic friendship, which is, like, the base of our relationship now. Everything really does happen for a reason.”

