CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri lawmaker Tom Hannegan dies of stroke

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Republican state Rep. Tom Hannegan died Wednesday of a stroke at age 51, his campaign treasurer said.

“The community has suffered a great loss,” said Hannegan’s campaign treasurer, Scott Mell.

Voters elected Hannegan, of St. Charles, to the state House in 2016. He was one of few openly gay Missouri lawmakers.

Hannegan advocated for criminal justice reform and human rights, and he proposed a ban on discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Hannegan was also an associate real estate broker and and publisher and editor in chief of a local magazine called StreetScape Magazine.

Republican House leaders in a joint statement described him as “a strong person of conviction in these chambers, a truly wonderful person and a dedicated public servant who will be greatly missed.”

“Tom will forever be remembered for his determination to serve those in need, as well as his great love for all people,” House leaders said.

Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade in a statement called Hannegan “a kind and thoughtful person who cared about others and always put people before politics.”

“His sudden passing is a great loss, but he leaves a legacy as a champion for equality under the law for all Missourians,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Alford running for Missouri’s 4th District seat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City-area news anchor Mark Alford is running as a Republican for Missouri’s 4th District congressional seat, he announced Wednesday on KCMO Talk Radio. Alford joins a crowded race to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who is running for U.S. Senate. Alford previously...
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

Biden nominates U.S. Attorney for Illinois’ Central District

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated a new United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois. In a Wednesday news release in which the nominations for the leaders of three other districts in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Arizona were announced, the White House said the president had nominated Gregory V. Harris, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Central District, to the top post.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Biden appoints career prosecutor as US Attorney for Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden has picked a career prosecutor to be the top federal law enforcement officer in Arizona. The president announced Wednesday he’s picked Gary M. Restaino to be the United States Attorney for Arizona. Restaino has been a federal prosecutor in Arizona since 2003 and was previously the chief of the criminal division and the white collar crime section.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
The Associated Press

Bill would remove ‘conscience’ as basis for refusing vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois law has for more than four decades protected those who oppose providing or receiving medical treatment because of their religious beliefs. Now Democrats want an exception to allow repercussions for those who refuse vaccinations in the battle against COVID-19. Long considered a shield for physicians whose religious beliefs precluded their performing abortions, the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act has become a pandemic lightning rod. Lawsuits invoking it are challenging employers trying to enforce rules requiring testing for or inoculation against the coronavirus.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Associated Press

Stacey Abrams group donates $1.34M to wipe out medical debts

ATLANTA (AP) — The political organization led by prominent Democrat Stacey Abrams is branching out into paying off medical debts. The Fair Fight Political Action Committee on Wednesday told The Associated Press it has donated $1.34 million from its political action committee to the nonprofit organization RIP Medical Debt to wipe out debt with a face value of $212 million that is owed by 108,000 people in Georgia, Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke#Transgender People#Lawmakers#Ap#Streetscape Magazine#Republican House#Democratic House#Missourians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Wyoming ban on vaccine rules for customers clears hurdle

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Concerns about business owners’ rights didn’t prevent Wyoming lawmakers holding a special legislative session Wednesday from advancing a bill that would prohibit them from singling out customers based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. The bill barring businesses from denying services and insurance companies from denying coverage...
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

Colorado officials ID 1989 homicide case victim from Israel

DENVER (AP) — Colorado officials identified the victim of an unsolved 33-year-old homicide by using DNA analysis that traced the victim to relatives in Israel. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Akram Bada’an, who was killed in August 1988. His body was found in Sheridan, a suburb just south of Denver, Sheridan Police Detective Bryan Penry announced at a press conference Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

628K+
Followers
336K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy