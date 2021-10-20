Brian Laundrie search in Carlton Reserve aerials

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News is revealing new evidence in the death of a Philadelphia school teacher that happened more than a decade ago when she was found stabbed 20 times. On Friday, Ellen Greenberg’s family and their attorney will make their case to a city judge to argue her death was a homicide, not a suicide. Greenberg was a beloved teacher who worked at Juniata Park Academy. “Ellen was a very very good, caring person,” Josh Greenberg, Ellen’s father, said. But her parents say she had her life cut short at just 27-years old after she was found dead in her Manayunk apartment...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO