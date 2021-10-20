CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brian Laundrie search in Carlton Reserve aerials

By WFTS via CNN Wire
Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical examiner and cadaver dog called to park where investigators found Brian...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Informed Skull Found Inside Carlton Reserve Belongs To Their Fugitive Son, Dental Records Confirmed

Brian Laundrie's parents have been informed the remains found inside the Carlton Reserve this week belong to their fugitive son. Reporter Brian Entin, who has been covering the case extensively, tweet, "Laundrie parents have been informed the remains are Brian's, according to their attorney." Article continues below advertisement. A portion...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Police Address ‘False Report of DNA Not Matching Brian Laundrie’

North Port Police is now sharing a public statement from the District 12 Medical Examiner to clarify false reports over Brian Laundrie‘s DNA. As the public continues a great investment in the tragic death of Gabby Petito, rumors and conspiracy theories run rampant. One in particular is causing a massive headache for North Port Police, the precinct of Brian Laundrie’s former residence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Internet obsessives scour Florida reserve for Laundrie clues showcasing possible ‘gator bones’ on social media

After the partial skeletal remains of Brian Laundrie were found in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve, internet-obsessed sleuths have been scouring the area searching for additional clues. Mr Laundrie was the person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Ms Petito's body was found on 19 September and was ruled a homicide from manual strangulation. Mr Laundrie's remains were found just over a month later on 20 October. The Sarasota County medical examiner used dental records to confirm the skeletal remains were those of Mr Laundrie. One woman, whose Twitter name...
INTERNET
seehafernews.com

Multiple Local Drug Traffickers Sentenced

Eight local drug traffickers identified in a recent mid to upper-level drug trafficking ring in Manitowoc. County have been sentenced to a combined nearly 50 years in federal incarceration. Metro Drug Lieutenant Dave Remiker and Sheriff Dan Hartwig say that (from left to right) Javier Vargas, Allan J. Perry, Tristian...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Special Agent#Dog#The Carlton Reserve
fourstateshomepage.com

Two teens arrested with $3.7 million worth of meth discovered during traffic stop, aka 82 pounds; Pair sitting in Wilson County jail at Fredonia, Kan.

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Neodesha Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after they discovered over 82 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle. On Wednesday night, Sept. 29, at approximately 11:50 p.m., an officer from the Neodesha Police Department...
WILSON COUNTY, KS
KWTX

1 arrested in local drug bust

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Marlin police stopped a car Saturday, October 23rd, in the 500 block of Clark Street a little after midnight. Officers ended up seizing about 45 grams of narcotics. Methamphetamine, cocaine, and other things used to distribute narcotics were among the items taken. The suspect was arrested and...
MARLIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Two men arrested after being found unconscious off Mississippi highway in truck with engine still running

Two Mississippi men were arrested after they were found unconscious inside a truck with the engine running off the side of the road. Jefferson Davis County deputy Michael Davis noticed a white truck off Hwy 42 in Prentiss near the entrance to Jeff Davis Lake. Once he approached the vehicle, he realized the engine was running and the vehicle was still in drive. Two men were inside, both unconscious.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Border Patrol agents arrest homicide suspect trying to cross into Mexico

HIDALGO, Texas -- Border patrol agents in Hidalgo have arrested a man wanted for homicide. Border patrol agents arrested 47-year-old Christopher Shane Anangos. Agents say he's an American citizen who tried to cross into Mexico. He has a warrant out for his arrest for a vehicular manslaughter case out of...
HIDALGO, TX
CBS Philly

‘This Was Not A Suicide’: New Evidence In Death Of Ellen Greenberg, Philadelphia Teacher Found Stabbed 20 Times

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News is revealing new evidence in the death of a Philadelphia school teacher that happened more than a decade ago when she was found stabbed 20 times. On Friday, Ellen Greenberg’s family and their attorney will make their case to a city judge to argue her death was a homicide, not a suicide. Greenberg was a beloved teacher who worked at Juniata Park Academy. “Ellen was a very very good, caring person,” Josh Greenberg, Ellen’s father, said. But her parents say she had her life cut short at just 27-years old after she was found dead in her Manayunk apartment...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
shreveportmag.com

Man shot and killed his girlfriend after she told him she was dissatisfied with him in their relationship and wanted to be with someone else

LOUISIANA – According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 1 a.m. early Tuesday morning. It happened in the 4500 block of Burbank Drive. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call. When the deputies arrived on scene, they found...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
People

United Exec Jake Cefolia, Recently Found Dead in Woods, Was Under Criminal Investigation When He Vanished

Ed note: On Sunday, authorities in Illinois announced they had identified the remains of United Airlines Executive Jake Cefolia, who was reported missing in August 2020. According to a press release issued Sunday, Cefolia's remains were found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont, Ill., about 25 miles outside of Chicago. Though his cause and manner of death are still under investigation, DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said Cefolia was found hanging by a belt from a tree, adding there were no signs of foul play.
CHICAGO, IL
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTSM

Sinaloa cartel members ‘Grim Reaper’ and former Chihuahua state police officer found guilty in federal court

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A federal jury found two Sinaloa cartel members guilty of various counts, including trafficking drugs and firearms, and counts involving organized crime in the U.S. and Mexico. Mario Iglesias Villegas, a former sicario also known as “the Grim Reaper” for the cartel, was found guilty of conspiracy of possessing narcotics, […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy