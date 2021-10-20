Brian Laundrie search in Carlton Reserve aerials

On Monday, an autopsy report ruled the cause of death of Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old man cited as a “person of interest” in the homicide of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, as “inconclusive.” The autopsy ruling is the latest loose end in what feels like a tangle of loose ends in the effort to uncover the circumstances of both deaths.
Brian Laundrie's parents have been informed the remains found inside the Carlton Reserve this week belong to their fugitive son. Reporter Brian Entin, who has been covering the case extensively, tweet, "Laundrie parents have been informed the remains are Brian's, according to their attorney." Article continues below advertisement. A portion...
North Port Police is now sharing a public statement from the District 12 Medical Examiner to clarify false reports over Brian Laundrie‘s DNA. As the public continues a great investment in the tragic death of Gabby Petito, rumors and conspiracy theories run rampant. One in particular is causing a massive headache for North Port Police, the precinct of Brian Laundrie’s former residence.
After the partial skeletal remains of Brian Laundrie were found in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve, internet-obsessed sleuths have been scouring the area searching for additional clues. Mr Laundrie was the person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Ms Petito's body was found on 19 September and was ruled a homicide from manual strangulation. Mr Laundrie's remains were found just over a month later on 20 October. The Sarasota County medical examiner used dental records to confirm the skeletal remains were those of Mr Laundrie. One woman, whose Twitter name...
Eight local drug traffickers identified in a recent mid to upper-level drug trafficking ring in Manitowoc. County have been sentenced to a combined nearly 50 years in federal incarceration. Metro Drug Lieutenant Dave Remiker and Sheriff Dan Hartwig say that (from left to right) Javier Vargas, Allan J. Perry, Tristian...
The DEA explains why such a large drug bust was made recently in a nice, quiet neighborhood in Ellenwood in Henry County. The agent says the drug traffickers don't want attention from law enforcement or other drug dealers.
Christopher Parker of Wisconsin, might be the most honest dumbass, I mean criminal we've ever featured. SG. Christopher was pulled over during a traffic stop, and he was carrying a handgun, a large stack of cash, and a whole lot of marijuana. This is where the story gets interesting...He tried to BRIBE THE COP. Wait for it...
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Neodesha Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after they discovered over 82 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle. On Wednesday night, Sept. 29, at approximately 11:50 p.m., an officer from the Neodesha Police Department...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Marlin police stopped a car Saturday, October 23rd, in the 500 block of Clark Street a little after midnight. Officers ended up seizing about 45 grams of narcotics. Methamphetamine, cocaine, and other things used to distribute narcotics were among the items taken. The suspect was arrested and...
Surveillance video footage has captured the moment gunmen jumped out of a vehicle and fired more than 100 shots, killing a Paraguayan governor's daughter, her drug dealer boyfriend, and two other women outside a nightclub on Saturday. Haylee Acevedo, 21, her boyfriend Omar Álvarez, 32, and friends Kaline Reinoso, 22,...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A popular Mexican food restaurant in Central El Paso, a parking lot outside of a busy shopping center and a gas station in Horizon are some of the spots Sinaloa cartel members would move drugs in tool boxes or makeshift containers. Drug traffickers and their associates would move marijuana and […]
Two Mississippi men were arrested after they were found unconscious inside a truck with the engine running off the side of the road. Jefferson Davis County deputy Michael Davis noticed a white truck off Hwy 42 in Prentiss near the entrance to Jeff Davis Lake. Once he approached the vehicle, he realized the engine was running and the vehicle was still in drive. Two men were inside, both unconscious.
HIDALGO, Texas -- Border patrol agents in Hidalgo have arrested a man wanted for homicide. Border patrol agents arrested 47-year-old Christopher Shane Anangos. Agents say he's an American citizen who tried to cross into Mexico. He has a warrant out for his arrest for a vehicular manslaughter case out of...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News is revealing new evidence in the death of a Philadelphia school teacher that happened more than a decade ago when she was found stabbed 20 times.
On Friday, Ellen Greenberg’s family and their attorney will make their case to a city judge to argue her death was a homicide, not a suicide.
Greenberg was a beloved teacher who worked at Juniata Park Academy.
“Ellen was a very very good, caring person,” Josh Greenberg, Ellen’s father, said.
But her parents say she had her life cut short at just 27-years old after she was found dead in her Manayunk apartment...
LOUISIANA – According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 1 a.m. early Tuesday morning. It happened in the 4500 block of Burbank Drive. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call. When the deputies arrived on scene, they found...
A Kansas City, Kansas, mother and her two daughters have nothing left after their home was allegedly cleared out due to an error from their property management company. Myrohn Guthrie said her young children keep asking to return to their home, but no toys or electronics are there because everything was thrown out.
Ed note: On Sunday, authorities in Illinois announced they had identified the remains of United Airlines Executive Jake Cefolia, who was reported missing in August 2020. According to a press release issued Sunday, Cefolia's remains were found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont, Ill., about 25 miles outside of Chicago. Though his cause and manner of death are still under investigation, DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said Cefolia was found hanging by a belt from a tree, adding there were no signs of foul play.
According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A federal jury found two Sinaloa cartel members guilty of various counts, including trafficking drugs and firearms, and counts involving organized crime in the U.S. and Mexico. Mario Iglesias Villegas, a former sicario also known as “the Grim Reaper” for the cartel, was found guilty of conspiracy of possessing narcotics, […]
