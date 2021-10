On the first hour of GTU this morning – Bride surprises blind groom by wearing a tactile wedding dress: ‘My mind was blown’ Anthony Ferraro said he could feel that his wife “looked like an angel” on their wedding day. When Kelly Anne Ferraro started shopping for wedding dresses, she knew she wanted a design that incorporated plenty of small details and different textures so her husband-to-be, who is blind, could feel how she looked. On Oct. 2, at an outdoor wedding in Maine, Kelly wore an ethereal white dress and told her groom, Anthony Ferraro, “I’m coming! I’m coming!” as his best man and brother described how she looked as she made her way down the aisle. Ferraro, who is a Paralympian in judo, musician and motivational speaker, said he was overwhelmed the moment Kelly reached him at the altar.

