Immersive theatre experience for your next date night
By Reagan Leadbetter
ABC 4
7 days ago
SONDERimmersive Artistic Director, Graham Brown, stopped by the set to talk about The Chocolatier, a multi-room dance-theatre experience, in a limited run of shows through Halloween. The Chocolatier is a dance theatre with a talented cast made up of people trained...
The boozy Mad Hatter's tea party will offer guests the chance to play mad scientist with their drinks. “The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience” will pop-up at The Merchant next year, bringing a Mad Hatter tea party to the downtown restaurant and bar. Though the concept bar got its start...
A prediction: As we continue to pull out, however slowly, of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Louis will see more immersive experiences. The powers that be have decided it’s not enough to just go back to life as it was in February 2020. We need to dial it up to a 10. The Beyond Van Gogh exhibit on display at The Galleria is one example. Another is The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, crafted after the classic 19th-century Lewis Carroll book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. The Alice, which is also popping up in cities such as Denver and New York, runs through December 30.
The words cling to us: "No one is alone." With the help of creative artists, we have not been entirely alone during the past months of widespread and varied turmoil. And now Zach Theatre, the city's leading theater company, is back in full force with an immersive, outdoor staging of a Stephen Sondheim musical, the wise songs of which have helped some of us survive a seemingly endless series of crises.
For thrill-seekers looking to be terrorized this Halloween, the “Trick or Treat Boo-tique” pop-up event on Saturday in Hacienda Heights may be the answer. The free event, presented by Lights OUT Haunt Productions, will feature over 20 vendors and exhibitors who specialize in all things Halloween. In addition, guests will have the chance to experience a […]
CHICAGO (WGN) – Jim, Pam, Michael and the rest of “The Office” crew at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company live on in streaming glory – and at the new “The Office” Experience. “The Office” Experience, which opened up Friday in Chicago, transports fans of the sitcom to Dunder Mifflin. Visitors can fully immerse themselves in the […]
The spooky season is the best time for creepy, in-person entertainment, and every year, there are haunted mazes and other immersive shows vying for your attention. However, if you love vampires, live experiences, and are in the SoCal area, there’s a show that might be what you’re looking for. Hollywood & Vamp is a sultry, adult show that mixes pop culture, Hollywood and Halloween together, and it’ll only be showing for 4 nights only in October.
Have ghoulish fun and celebrate Halloween with Tacoma City Ballet. Arrive in costume for the Haunted Theatre: Backstage Tour & Eerie Dances Oct. 22-24 and 29-31. Tacoma City Ballet will award their favorite Halloween costume prize to a member in the audience. Buy tickets online. Reading Prep for Dune. Cole...
As images swirl and change at the Starry Night Pavilion (1155 Galleria Parkway), it’s hard not to get goosebumps while standing in Vincent Van Gogh’s paintings. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has brought St. Louis a new way to observe the artist’s masterpieces, and now, it’ll be staying a little longer than anticipated.
Aquila's Nest is a relatively new and wildly popular vineyard in Newtown, CT. "The Nest" just sent out a press release to thank its first year customers and announce a lineup of exciting events including their "Halo-Wine Scavenger Hunt." The scavenger hunt through Aquila's Pumpkin yard takes place on October...
It is no surprise that American theatre, a traditionally and predominantly white space, has been marred by accusations and allegations of racism. However, when most people consider racism in theater, I imagine they think of big, fervent explosions; such as the use of slurs or unsavory hiring practices. While those are indeed elements of the wider issues of race in theater, they are often not the most prevalent. In fact, while I have seen those things first hand, in my experience racism is often more subtle, refined and sneaky—which almost makes it more sinister. This is why I found it important to tell my experience working in various theater settings, including Hamline’s Theater department.
The founder and executive director of GREAT Theatre in Waite Park, Minn., is stepping down from his leadership role effective next July. Dennis Wachtler-Whipple, who has gone by the name Dennis Whipple during his tenure with the theater, plans to move to New York with his husband of 20 years, Scott, who has already relocated there for a new job with Capital One.
Over one year ago, the second largest community theater in the country, Venice Theatre, was ready to launch a campaign goal of $2.5 million to make necessary improvements. During Venice Theatre’s “intermission,” the leadership team decided to expand on the original plans and include full-campus improvements. Some of the last...
MILTON, Del — The “True AC/DC Experience” performed by “Back In Black” has been touring the U.S. since 1990, entertaining audiences with AC/DC’S music old and new. Local fans get their shot at seeing the tribute band honoring their music the Milton Theatre. Armed with an impressive song list of...
The Theatre Company of Saugus issued the following press release. The Theatre Company of Saugus (TCS) is excited to announce their fall production of “Night of the Living Dead.”. The play by Lori Allen Ohm is based on the classic 1968 groundbreaking film of the same name by George Romero...
Coldplay and Amazon Music have teamed up for the ultimate debut two-day event in the heart of New York City. The audience will hear Music of the Spheres in a whole new light inside “The Atmospheres” – an intergalactic audio-visual experience at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal. The audience...
"The Friends Experience" arrives in Dallas this November. (Courtesy) Coming to Plano’s The Shops at Willow Bend on November 4, the immersive “The Friends Experience” has already had success in New York, Chicago, and Atlanta. In honor of the iconic sitcom’s 25th anniversary, the Dallas area will play host to the experience’s first Texas stop. “The One in Dallas,” as they are calling it, will be a two-story interactive space with 12 rooms and activations to explore. These include the Friends fountain and Central Perk (with the orange couch, of course).
Riot Games and Secret Cinema are joining forces to produce an “immersive experience” for League of Legends fans in Los Angeles this November. On Nov. 21, the entertainment company will be hosting a “real-life narrative experience” themed to the hotly anticipated television series Arcane, which premieres Nov. 6 on Netflix.
Nicole Moudaber ups the ante for the ‘In The Mood’ experience with new experiential elements and a killer lineup!. No stranger to presiding over iconic parties, Nicole Moudaber‘s In The Mood never fails to impress and she delivers stellar lineups to enhance her efforts. Now Moudaber is bringing the party to Avant Gardner in Brooklyn with Chris Liebing, Luigi Madonna, and Skin on the bill. Never one to rest on her laurels, Moudaber is raising the bar with partnerships that will make the event a fully immersive experience.
From paintings and photographs to film and fashion, art is a fully sensory form of storytelling — and the best of it doesn’t just make us feel something; it says something. Like anything that’s been around for millennia, art continually changes, grows, and takes on new shapes and forms. In this series, Shondaland steps into today’s world of art and gets a taste for the trends, themes, and people who are making contemporary art what it is — now and for centuries to come.
Comments / 0