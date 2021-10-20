The Bucksnort Saloon In Colorado Is Off The Beaten Path But Worth The Journey

Are you looking for a delicious Colorado restaurant that is the very definition of a hidden gem? Fortunately, our state has quite a few of these, but you have to go out of your way to find them. Are you up to the challenge? Then get ready to travel off the beaten path to the can’t-miss Bucksnort Saloon in Colorado:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Located in Pine, the Bucksnort Saloon is a beloved greasy spoon famous for "real mountain charm, real live music, and real good beer and burgers."

Hiding away inside of a historic cabin, the Bucksnort features not only a unique exterior but a down-home interior as well, complete with a welcoming staff, lodge-like decor, and - of course - cash walls and ceiling.

While the ambiance is reason enough to visit, the food is the real star of the show, beginning with the previously mentioned burgers, which are made-to-order and extra juicy.

In addition to the burgers, the Bucksnort is THE place to be for burritos, pizza, soups and salads, sandwiches, and made-from-scratch sides.

As if you needed another reason to visit, the Bucksnort Saloon is also home to all of your favorite drinks, including local and domestic beers, wine, spirits, and cocktails.

To learn more about the Bucksnort Saloon and its tantalizing menu, please visit their website .

The Bucksnort Saloon is open Wednesday through Monday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

We learned about the Bucksnort Saloon from one of our amazing readers! Do you have a favorite place that you would like to see featured on Only in Colorado? Nominate it here! For even more to do in the Pine, Colorado area, check out The Breathtaking Colorado Hike That Glows Gold Once A Year.