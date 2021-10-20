CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Michelle Goldberg: When miscarriage is manslaughter

By Michelle Goldberg
Salt Lake Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrittney Poolaw, then 19 years old, showed up at the Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Oklahoma last year after suffering a miscarriage at home. She had been about 17 weeks pregnant. According to an affidavit from a police detective who interviewed her, she admitted to hospital staff that she had recently...

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Native American Woman In Oklahoma Convicted Of Manslaughter Over Miscarriage

Prosectors in Oklahoma successfully argued to a jury this month that a woman who had a miscarriage was guilty of the manslaughter of her non-viable fetus. Brittney Poolaw, 21, was convicted of second-degree manslaughter by a Comanche County jury on Oct. 5 for the death of her fetus that had a gestational age of 15 to 17 weeks, reported ABC affiliate KSWO in Lawton, Oklahoma. She was charged in the case on Mar. 16, 2020 after a miscarriage that occurred on Jan. 4, 2020.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OminiousDReams

Woman gets years for miscarriage

brittney poolaw comanche county jailassociated press. The world can be a wicked wicked place that we live in. It was proven today when a woman was charged with manslaughter in her own miscarriage. The woman Brittany Poolaw suffered a miscarriage while using methamphetamine. This a very harmful drug to the person using it let alone to the fetus in a person's body, but the problem the National Advocates for Pregnant Women believe that it is her body and what she did to her body did not cause the child to die.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
oklahoman.com

After miscarriage, woman is convicted of manslaughter. The 'fetus was not viable,' advocates say

A woman convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison after suffering a miscarriage has received public outcry for what some say is an injustice. Brittney Poolaw, 20, was found guilty by a jury earlier this month after the Comanche County District Attorney's Office in Oklahoma said her methamphetamine use was the cause of the loss of her fetus.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Goldberg
News Talk 1490

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion
Axios

Some Jan. 6 witnesses spill for investigators

Steve Bannon's refusal to comply with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Select Committee overshadows the fact that other key witnesses are providing reams of evidence to investigators. Why it matters: Four years of investigative stonewalling by the Trump administration had a demoralizing effect on Democrats, leaving the impression congressional...
U.S. POLITICS
theaquarian.com

Reality Check: New Jersey Choice for Governor is Simple

Treason, banning abortion, lean on voting rights, and attack on LGBTQ or not. New Jersey is not Texas or Alabama, or God forbid Florida. We do not elect religious loons or social puritans. We occasionally get sucked into cults of personality, like with the tough-talking poser Chris Christie, who sold us a guy-next door boondoggle and ended up a spluttering sewage pump. He was a portly fucktard and a total bust as governor. Even a knuckle-dragging celebrity whore like Donald Trump routinely ignored him. This is the free-thinking state. Our stronghold against the national fervor to turn the concept of democracy into a propagandized circus freak-show for hack lawyers, Internet goons, and land rapists. We have open debates on things like corruption here. We know who our criminals are and if we choose to elect them on merit, fine, but eventually we merrily expunge fascists when they reveal themselves. I helped get one of those out of my district, so I know. This is why there is no other choice but to vote for Governor Phil Murphy for a second term.
POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

Mom To Sue After Son Vaccinated At School Without Consent

A Louisiana mother is threatening to sue, claiming that her 16-year-old son was vaccinated for COVID-19 while at his Jefferson Parish high school without her consent. Jennifer Ravain alleged that during a visit by an Oschner Health System mobile vaccination clinic to East Jefferson High School, her son was allowed to sign a consent form and receive a COVID-19 vaccination despite the Louisiana Department of Health requirement of a parent’s signature for persons under 18 being vaccinated, WWL-TV reported.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Daily Beast

The New Side Hustle: Helping Anti-Vaxxers Get Religious Exemptions

The spike in anti-vaxxers seeking religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine is creating a cottage industry of pastors, lawyers, and activists offering help with crafting letters that they say can help you dodge the jab and still keep your job. With government and employee vaccine mandates taking hold, religious exemptions...
RELIGION
Washington Examiner

In the era of wokeness, a white male wins a discrimination case

In a world of woke extremism, one North Carolina man stood up to the bullies and won. David Duvall, a former Novant Health executive, was awarded $10 million after being fired for discriminatory reasons, WNCT reported. Duvall is a white male and asserted he was replaced in his job for purposes of diversity, not merit.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy