Musicians Adams & Costello at the Coaster Theatre

New Elvis Costello & The Imposters Dates Come This Fall as "Costello and his bandmates are still at the very top of their game." Elvis Costello & The Imposters will return to the U.S. for a dozen East Coast and Midwest shows this fall on the "Imperial Bedroom & Other Chambers" tour. Costello will frame selections from 1982's "Imperial Bedroom" album with "the songs that led in and out of that velvet-trimmed playhouse." Asked to elaborate on the show, Costello added, "You must have known by now that we wouldn't play this kind of show by anyone else's rules. You'll hear all the songs that fit the bill; hits and headlines, waifs and strays. In the words of the great Eric Morecambe, 'I am playing all the right notes but not necessarily in the right order.'"

