CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Musicians Adams & Costello at the Coaster Theatre

By Seaside Signal
Seaside Signal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coaster Theatre Playhouse welcomes the soulful sounds of Adams & Costello to the theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, as part of the Stormy Weather Arts weekend. Admission is $20; tickets can be purchased at the...

www.seasidesignal.com

Comments / 0

Related
durangotelegraph.com

Theatre is back

This is the first in a series of short features aimed at telling the stories of our theatre community and its resilience to create – and continue to create – when the world threw us all a curve ball. In March 2020, we were all in a state of how to move forward, some thinking it will only be a few months and all will go back to normal, and some thinking … well, I can’t think!
DURANGO, CO
GreenwichTime

Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne

“This is my dream!” Lorde confides after they go downstairs for the interview. She’s brought a phone full of questions that she wrote out for Byrne, whose music was a huge touchstone of her youth in New Zealand. The strikingly independent perspective that made her an out-of-nowhere phenomenon in 2013 with “Royals” is still going strong on Solar Power — the album she released this summer after a four-year break in which she traveled to Antarctica and got back in touch with the power of nature — and she’s looking forward to getting to know one of her earliest musical heroes.
MUSIC
kymnradio.net

Northfield musician Ray Coudret

Local musician and educator Ray Coudret talks about the upcoming benefit show on November 13th at the Paradise Center for the Arts. The show will feature the music of Bruce Springsteen, and benefit Healthfinders and the Paradise. Ray also plays a pair of Springsteen songs in-studio.
NORTHFIELD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
KTAR.com

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Register below for your chance to win tickets to see Elvis Costello & The Imposters at Arizona Federal Theatre on November 10. New Elvis Costello & The Imposters Dates Come This Fall as “Costello and his bandmates are still at the very top of their game.” Elvis Costello & The Imposters will return to the U.S. for a dozen East Coast and Midwest shows this fall on the “Imperial Bedroom & Other Chambers” tour. Costello will frame selections from 1982’s “Imperial Bedroom” album with “the songs that led in and out of that velvet-trimmed playhouse.” Asked to elaborate on the show, Costello added, “You must have known by now that we wouldn’t play this kind of show by anyone else’s rules. You’ll hear all the songs that fit the bill; hits and headlines, waifs and strays. In the words of the great Eric Morecambe, ‘I am playing all the right notes but not necessarily in the right order.’”
MUSIC
NewsTimes

Musicians on Musicians: Willow & Travis Barker

Welcome to Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians package, the annual franchise where two great artists come together for a free, open conversation about life and music. Each story in this year’s series will appear in our November 2021 print issue, hitting newsstands on November 2nd. Willow Smith has metamorphized....
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Musicians on Musicians: Alanis Morissette & Olivia Rodrigo

Welcome to Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians package, the annual franchise where two great artists come together for a free, open conversation about life and music. Each story in this year’s series will appear in our November 2021 print issue, hitting stands on November 2nd — with four special covers, including this one. We’ll be rolling out all 10 stories this week and next, so check back often.  If anyone can understand the roller coaster that Olivia Rodrigo has been on this year, it’s Alanis Morissette. The two songwriters — who are big fans of each other’s music, but have never...
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Costello returns to show new music and tour at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tn. (AP) — On July 8, 1954, Memphis deejay “Daddy-O” Dewey Phillips introduced Elvis Presley to the world (or at least the small part of the world that was within reach of WHBQ’s AM signal) when he became the first person to play Elvis’ debut Sun single, “That’s All Right,” on radio.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Adams
phillyfunguide.com

Musicians from Marlboro I

The first of three programs this season from classical music’s “life-giving spring” (New York Times) spotlights Schubert‘s beloved Ave Maria alongside its more rarely performed companion songs from this German setting of Sir Walter Scott’s Lady of the Lake. Literary allusions continue with Janáček‘s bristling, Tolstoy-inspired String Quartet No. 1, Kreutzer Sonata. The performance concludes with Schumann‘s A Minor String Quartet, composed in the spring of his incredible “chamber music year.”
MUSIC
SFGate

Musicians on Musicians: Miley Cyrus & Mickey Guyton

Welcome to Rolling Stone’s 2021 Musicians on Musicians package, the annual franchise where two great artists come together for a free, open conversation about life and music. Each story in this year’s series will appear in our November 2021 print issue, hitting stands on November 2nd. Even by her standards,...
MUSIC
9&10 News

A Drink With: Musician Matt Noveskey

One of the easiest ways to get to know someone is to sit down and have a drink – whether that’s a cup of coffee or a glass of wine. We’re kicking off a brand new series with Hillary Sawchuk called “A Drink With,” a weekly series featuring informative, inspiring and fun conversations over a drink with northern Michigan changemakers and influencers.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roots Music#The Stormy Weather Arts#The Theatre Box Office#Coastertheatre Com
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Outsider.com

‘The Lucy Show’: Lucille Ball’s Co-Star Gale Gordon Was Known For His Cartwheel Ability

Lucille Ball had one of television’s greatest foils on “The Lucy Show” in Gale Gordon. But he could do a cartwheel?. Outsiders, we will get to the bottom of this news. In case some of you don’t remember, Gordon played bank president Theodore Mooney, Lucy’s boss, on “The Lucy Show.” He also would play Uncle Harry on Ball’s third sitcom, “Here’s Lucy.”
TV & VIDEOS
rolling out

Actor arrested for defacing George Floyd sculpture

Actor Micah Beals was arrested on Oct. 25 for vandalizing a statue of George Floyd earlier this month. The 37-year-old actor, who is best known for his role in “CSI: NY,” was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and later released on his own recognizance. His court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy