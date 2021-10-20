CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Letter: a solution to the worker shortage

By Jeff Aronson, Northeast side
tucson.com
 7 days ago

So there are thousands of unfilled jobs due to...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Milwaukee Business Journal

Are Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy a solution to Wisconsin's labor shortage?

Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Inc Company. Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Company. Might the 13,000 refugees from Afghanistan awaiting resettlement from Fort McCoy help address the labor shortage for Wisconsin businesses desperate to fill vacancies?. Employers have contacted state agencies and a social service agency expressing a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Herald-Palladium

Hiring older workers can be a labor solution

Question: Can hiring older workers be a potential solution to the workforce shortage on the Cape?. Answer: Maybe! When many people think of diversity in the workplace, what often comes to mind first is hiring employees of a different race, gender, and ethnicity. You can also achieve a richly diverse workforce by hiring employees from various age groups. And they are more readily available given the right workplace situation and terms of employment.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
texasborderbusiness.com

Worker Shortage Crisis Continues to Threaten Economic Recovery

Today, we found out there were 10.4 million jobs unfilled in August, a slight decrease from July’s record high. This is on top of September’s jobs numbers disappointment, last week, which showed a decline in the labor force. (See Curtis Dubay’s analysis below for more.) Why it matters: The worker...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
tucson.com

Letter: Where will the 500,000 workers come from?

The so-called Infrastructure bill is reportedly going to create 500,000 new jobs. The Wall Street Journal reports the US currently has 10.4 MILLION unfilled jobs. Where, exactly, will the workers come from to fill the 500,000 new jobs, on top of the 10.4 MILLION open positions?. Senators Sinema and Kelley...
POLITICS
krwc1360.com

Minnesota Manufacturers Dealing With Worker Shortages

October is Manufacturing Month in Minnesota. Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove says the manufacturing industry is a cornerstone of the state’s economy, offering a wealth of employment opportunities. Grove says however, he’s hearing from many companies around the state that they continue to struggle with...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Central American#Afghan#Haitian#The Arizona Daily Star
bizjournals

This CEO has a solution to the nation's staffing shortage: military veterans

Sarah Peiker was named Tuesday as CEO of Orion Talent, bringing the former Manpower executive to a new role. Peiker joins Orion from ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions, where she held leadership roles in the company's North American and EMEA RPO practices since 2008. At Cary, N.C.-based Orion, Peiker is in charge...
MILITARY
CBS DFW

Turkey Farmers Say Shortage Of Workers Will Delay Production

CHICAGO (CBS) — The holidays are right around the corner and that means looking for the right turkey for the dinner table. But the turkey company Butterball is concerned there may be a shortage in supply this year. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek visited a turkey farm in Dundee, Illinois. They...
AGRICULTURE
Credit Union Times

An Overlooked Solution to Labor Shortages: Career Pathing

The most severe worker shortages on record largely were expected to ease in September with the reopening of schools and expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits. But as organizations continue to navigate labor shortages, many are finding themselves continuing to struggle with attracting candidates. Those returning to the workforce following the COVID-19 pandemic are at the wheel—and are expecting more from their employers. Beyond increasing pay, financial bonuses and improved health care or tuition incentives, companies should offer career pathing as part of their recruitment and employee engagement strategies.
ECONOMY
Baton Rouge Business Report

Don’t count on worker shortage to magically disappear

A shortage of workers is becoming a fixture of the U.S. economy, changing what the workforce looks like and forcing businesses to raise wages, invest in automation and reinvent their services, The Wall Street Journal reports. About 4.3 million workers are still missing from the labor force a year and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Jobs
spectrumnews1.com

Lawmakers discuss social worker shortage in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Low pay, too much stress, and not much room for upward movement: officials with the Kentucky Department for Community Based Services say it’s difficult keeping social workers around. “Our staff has a lot more opportunity to work at a bookstore or as a bartender, making a lot...
KENTUCKY STATE
wgbh.org

Are Vaccine Mandates A Practical Solution For Hesitant Healthcare Workers?

The deadline for Massachusetts state workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is quickly approaching, with some sectors preparing for employees to potentially walk off the job rather than receive the dose. State Representative Dr. Jon Santiago and Dr. Benjamin Linas, professor of medicine and epidemiology at Boston University’s School of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Newsday

Panel talks about strategies to address the worker shortage

It’s more important than ever for employers to keep the workers they have, and that means paying attention to employee needs, experts say. Over the last 19 months, workers in a wide range of sectors have been harder to come by, leading to new challenges for Long Island businesses. In...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Central Virginian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biden’s mandate threat to workers

Believe half of what you see and nothing that you hear!. As early as 1300 and restated in 1845 by Edgar Allan Poe, you can no longer believe your eyes and ears! Here is a perfect example – The Biden Administration announced a federal vaccine mandate that has caused mass firings of public servants, teachers and medical workers – the irony is that the regulation still has not been formally issued. A mandate has not even been sent to the White House Office of Information and Regulator Affairs. Neither OSHA nor the Department of Labor have released any official guidance. There is no executive order. All the result of press releases!
U.S. POLITICS
Nursing Times

Javid urged to address care staff shortages in ‘unprecedented’ letter

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid is being urged to “act now” to address the staffing “crisis” facing the adult social care sector. Mr Javid has received an “unprecedented” joint letter from the union Unison and social care membership organisation the National Care Forum about the workforce challenges facing services.
HEALTH SERVICES
news9.com

Oklahoma Nursing Homes Reporting Critical Worker Shortage

Nursing homes are desperate to hire people. They're having to turn seniors away because they can't find enough workers. Long term care directors said it's a double whammy, they can't find anyone to hire, and the workers they have need a break. "Until we get more staff, it limits our...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy