Letter: a solution to the worker shortage

Believe half of what you see and nothing that you hear!. As early as 1300 and restated in 1845 by Edgar Allan Poe, you can no longer believe your eyes and ears! Here is a perfect example – The Biden Administration announced a federal vaccine mandate that has caused mass firings of public servants, teachers and medical workers – the irony is that the regulation still has not been formally issued. A mandate has not even been sent to the White House Office of Information and Regulator Affairs. Neither OSHA nor the Department of Labor have released any official guidance. There is no executive order. All the result of press releases!

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO