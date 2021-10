The USD/CAD has been challenging the 1.240000 mark in early trading this morning. The slight move higher will get the attention of speculators because the forex pair has been traversing within important mid-term lows. A mark of 1.23500 was tested yesterday, the day before a low of 1.23380 was seen. Incrementally the past handful of days has seen the USD/CAD move higher.

