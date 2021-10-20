CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Behind Macy’s new marketing deal with Toys ‘R’ Us

By Adrianne Pasquarelli
Advertising Age
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new partnership reviving the Toys ‘R’ Us brand in Macy’s stores should help the department store chain reach younger consumers who will become long-term loyalists, executives said. One of Macy’s key strategies in recent years has been courting the under-40 consumer, and the Toys ‘R’ Us deal is part of...

adage.com

Advertising Age

Why more retailers have media networks and what the rise means for agencies

By creating its own retail media network earlier this month, Lowe’s jumped on a hot trend that is poised to get even hotter in 2022. A growing list of companies that years ago acted solely as ad buyers are now selling ads to outside brands looking for exposure on retailer-owned websites, email lists, apps and more. Home Depot, Macy’s, Dollar Tree and Best Buy have all created or expanded existing media networks in recent years. They’re all seeing that there’s money to be made by leveraging the reams of data they have on shoppers by offering targeted ad placements to brands that are seeking to reach consumers at the right place and time.
ETOnline.com

The Early Black Friday Deals We're Eyeing at Macy's Now

It's not Black Friday yet, but you may want to start your holiday shopping now. At least that's what industry experts suggest, with shipping delays and supply chain issues affecting the nation. Luckily, many stores are offering deals that rival Black Friday discounts now -- including Macy's. The retailer is...
WWD

Which Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving?

Click here to read the full article. Major retailers like Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, Best Buy and more are closing their doors on Thanksgiving due to the ongoing pandemic and to say thank you to their employees. For many retailers, this is the second year in a row that they are closing on the holiday. Last year, retailers closed their doors to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and follow health and safety measures. This year, many stores are keeping up with the tradition as they saw it resonate with customers and employees.More from WWDPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionWhy the Fiorucci...
Advertising Age

Consumers may already be tired of holiday marketing, poll shows

Note to marketers: Watch that Christmas creep. Despite warnings that people should begin holiday shopping sooner because of supply issues, a majority of consumers don't want to see festive ads until after Thanksgiving, according to a new Ad Age-Harris Poll. The poll found that more than two-thirds of U.S. adults,...
underthebutton.com

BREAKING! Toys R Us to Rebrand to Women B Shopping.

Good news! In an unprecedented turn of events, Toys R Us announced their business trajectory after filing for bankruptcy back in September 2017. Last week, Toys R Us’ parent companies Tru Kids and Vorando Realty Trust sat down with their board of trustees to announce that they would be making sweeping changes — closing down all existing Toys R Us locations and erecting new stores, and renaming the stores and the company, to Women B Shopping.
Benzinga

Why Macy's Shares Are Rising

Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) shares are trading higher following reports suggesting Saks Fifth Avenue's eCommerce unit has begun preparations for an IPO at a $6 billion valuation. Additionally, it was reported last week that activist fund Jana Partners has taken a stake in Macy's and called on it to spin off its e-commerce operations.
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s E-Commerce Is Getting Investor Attention. What Would a Spinoff Mean?

An activist investor believes Macy’s should unlock the rising value in its fast-growing digital business. Some analysts aren’t convinced. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Best Life

Target, Barnes & Noble, and Other Stores Have Pulled This From Shelves

Over the past year and a half, products have vanished from store shelves left and right. Items like toilet paper and cleaning wipes were hoarded amid the pandemic, while liquor and various food products have been increasingly hard to find due to supply chain issues. Some retailers, on the other hand, have chosen to take certain items off of shelves themselves following controversy. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom banned animal fur products after decades of protests, while grocery stores like Kroger and Costco have banned the sale of Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations that the company uses cruel practices against monkeys. Now, several major retailers have pulled something else from stores after being sent letters of protest. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to buy from Target, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
247wallst.com

This Is America's Worst Retailer

Today’s consumers have an abundance of online information available to help them make the right choices when shopping. And ratings can help not just with what to buy but also with where. One publisher of a widely-used rating index of retailers has recently updated its customer satisfaction grades for dozens of major retailers. Over the years the index was published, one store chain consistently placed at the bottom.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Market by Macy's celebrates grand opening at Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center

Macy's opened its third off-mall store format in the Dallas-Fort Worth area Oct. 25 with its Market by Macy's at the Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center. Market by Macy's is a smaller store than what is found at traditional malls. It offers a curated assortment of branded fashion for men, women and kids as well as home, beauty and gift items, according to a news release. A ribbon-cutting will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 29 with Flower Mound Mayor Derek France at the store at 6101 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 500, Flower Mound. The newly renovated Market by Macy's Southlake, which is located at 321 State St. in Southlake, will have its ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Oct. 29. The third DFW-area Market by Macy's opened in January in Fort Worth. 469-794-3130. www.macys.com.
Best Life

Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Retailers Are Pulling This From Shelves

Most shoppers have likely become accustomed to certain products not being available amid a myriad of supply chain issues and the ongoing pandemic. But over the last two years, many companies have also banded together to remove controversial products from their stores. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom banned animal fur products following decades of protests, while grocery stores like Kroger and Costco have banned the sell of Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations that the company uses cruel practices against monkeys. Now, several major U.S. retailers have started pulling certain items from stores following links to alleged human rights abuses. Read on to find out what you won't be able to buy from Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, and other major retailers.
