Share Price Information for TR Property Investment Trust (TRY)

 7 days ago

As at close of business on 19th October 2021, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary share including current financial year revenue items was 493.7p (and 493.6p including debt marked at fair value). The unaudited net asset value excluding...

Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Hargreaves Services outlook confident as trades in line

Hargreaves Services PLC - engineering services company - Holds its annual general meeting on Wednesday. Says all of its three sectors are trading in line with expectations. "The board remains confident of delivering results for the full year in line with market expectations," says Chair Roger McDowell. Current stock price:...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 27 October 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16. In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Number of ordinary shares purchased:15,625. Lowest...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

TOP NEWS: GSK eyes steady annual payout after solid third quarter

(Alliance News) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC on Wednesday said it expects to match 2020's annual payout after a strong third quarter, with both turnover and profit up. The Brentford, England-based pharmaceutical company reported pretax profit of GBP1.75 billion in the three months to September 30, up 4.8% from GBP1.67 billion a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Tui raises EUR33 million from share placing

Tui AG - Hanover-based holiday firm - Raises EUR33 million in rump placement of 12.0 million new shares at EUR2.75 each. Rump shares were those that were not subscribed for during subscription offer. Current stock price: 240.00 pence. Year-to-date change: down 23%. By Eric Cunha; ericcunha@alliancenews.com. Copyright 2021 Alliance News...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2021

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2021 27-Oct-2021 / 19:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community. FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Northcoders CEO Hill and COO Batra sell shares

Northcoders Group PLC - Manchester, England-based training programmes provider - Says Chief Executive Chris Hill sells 30,000 shares at 200 pence each on Monday, GBP60,000 in total. Chief Operating Officer Amul Batra sells 64,000 shares at same price, GBP128,000 in total. Sales made to "meet market demand and with the permission of the company's nominated adviser required pursuant to a lock-in agreement". Hill retains 22% stake following sale, Batra holds 14%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Limitless Earth says no reason for share price movement

Limitless Earth PLC - investment company - Notes share price movement on Tuesday. Shares were as high as 26.90 pence on Tuesday, more than double previous close of 13p. Limitless says "not aware of any reason for the movement". Current stock price: 20.0p, up 54% on Tuesday. Year-to-date change: up...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

TOP NEWS: Entain shares sink after DraftKings decides against buy

(Alliance News) - Shares in Entain PLC dropped on Tuesday afternoon after US suitor, DraftKings Inc, decided against making a firm offer to acquire the FTSE 100 betting company. DraftKings Chief Executive Jason Robins said: "After several discussions with Entain leadership, DraftKings has decided that it will not make a...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Pacific Assets Trust beats benchmark in first half

Pacific Assets Trust PLC - Asia Pacific-focused investor - Says net asset value per share rises 4.5% to 359.6 pence in six months to July 31, from 344.1p at end of January. Total return amounts to 5.6%, topping 5.1% return from company's performance objective. The performance benchmark is UK consumer price index added 6%. Meanwhile, MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index returns negative 6.6% in period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Result of General Meeting

("Dispersion" or "The Company") Result of GM, Completion of Acquisitions and Board Changes. Dispersion (AQSE: DEFI), an incubator specialising in decentralised finance ("DeFi"), is pleased to announce that at the Company's General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. The passing of the resolutions enables the completion of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

London midday: Stocks gain as Reckitt, Whitbread rally after results

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had extended gains by midday on Tuesday after a solid session in the US which saw the Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs, underpinned by well-received results from the likes of Reckitt Benckiser and Whitbread. The FTSE 100 was up 0.6% at 7,267.94. Russ...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: IG Design's earnings to be significantly below expectations

IG Design Group PLC - Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire-based consumer gift packaging - Guides annual earnings to be "significantly below current market expectations" due to supply challenges. Also posts interim revenue growth less than forecast. Revenue is up 11% on a like-for-like basis on a year prior in the six months that ended September 30. Revenue is up 5% on proforma revenue, including IG Design's CSS Industries Inc purchase prior to ownership, from two years before. Revenue growth is attributed to a pickup in sales across both its Americas and International divisions. However the positive top-line performance is being offset by challenging cost headwinds, IG Design states.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Octopus AIM VCT net asset value rises in first half

Octopus AIM VCT PLC - venture capital trust - Says net asset value per share rises 5.8% to 131.9 pence per share in six months to August 31, from 124.7p on February 29. Declares 2.5p per share dividend, unchanged from prior year. NAV total return eases to 11% for six month period, from 12% a year earlier. "The six months to 31 August 2021 saw economic growth gather pace as the country emerged from lockdown and the success of the vaccine rollout became apparent," company says.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

FTSE 100 14:00 PM Market Update - 26/10/2021

At 14:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 48.57 at 7271.39 points, a movement of 0.67%, showing a average rise in the market. Entain (ENT) was a heavily traded share, with around £4,579.5m (0.394%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 84% of the companies in the FTSE 100...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Stock Spirits Group plc Amnd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Monday 25 October 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
ECONOMY
Life Style Extra

UPDATE 1-Petrofac plans to raise 180 mln pounds to fund bribery settlement -Sky News

(Adds financial and company background) Oct 25 (Reuters) - British oil services company Petrofac. ($247.54 million)fundraising, Sky News https://news.sky.com/story/petrofac-in-180m-cash-call-to-fund-sfo-bribery-settlement-12444559. reported on Monday. The company, which plans to use the funding in part to pay a. Serious Fraud Office fine for bribery offences, could make an. announcement on its fund raising...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

