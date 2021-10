Mexico’s government claimed Tuesday that it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.In a statement following a visit by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry Mexico said it was seeking to cooperate with the United States on renewable energy. But many of the wind and solar electrical plants that López Obrador wants to limit were built by U.S. or Spanish firms.The statement touted “cooperating closely with the United States to accelerate the roll-out of renewable energy in Mexico, including wind, solar, geothermal...

