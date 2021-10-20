Share Price Information for Bh Macro Gbp (BHMG)

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set for a muted open on Wednesday as investors eye the Autumn Budget. The FTSE 100 was called to open six points lower at 7,271. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "As we look ahead to today's European open, we look set for a slightly softer start with the main focus for today will be the UK Autumn Budget which is due to start after 1230 BST, after PMQs.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO