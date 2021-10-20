Share Price Information for Bh Macro Gbp (BHMG)

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set for a muted open on Wednesday as investors eye the Autumn Budget. The FTSE 100 was called to open six points lower at 7,271. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "As we look ahead to today's European open, we look set for a slightly softer start with the main focus for today will be the UK Autumn Budget which is due to start after 1230 BST, after PMQs.
Hargreaves Services PLC - engineering services company - Holds its annual general meeting on Wednesday. Says all of its three sectors are trading in line with expectations. "The board remains confident of delivering results for the full year in line with market expectations," says Chair Roger McDowell. Current stock price:...
Cathie Wood-led investment management firm Ark Invest sold more shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Tuesday, taking the total sale value since the beginning of September to an estimated over $1 billion. The popular money managing firm on Tuesday sold 127,615 shares — estimated to be worth $129.96 million —...
LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16. In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Number of ordinary shares purchased:15,625. Lowest...
Limitless Earth PLC - investment company - Notes share price movement on Tuesday. Shares were as high as 26.90 pence on Tuesday, more than double previous close of 13p. Limitless says "not aware of any reason for the movement". Current stock price: 20.0p, up 54% on Tuesday. Year-to-date change: up...
At 14:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 48.57 at 7271.39 points, a movement of 0.67%, showing a average rise in the market. Entain (ENT) was a heavily traded share, with around £4,579.5m (0.394%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 84% of the companies in the FTSE 100...
(Sharecast News) - London stocks had extended gains by midday on Tuesday after a solid session in the US which saw the Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs, underpinned by well-received results from the likes of Reckitt Benckiser and Whitbread. The FTSE 100 was up 0.6% at 7,267.94. Russ...
(Alliance News) - Softcat PLC on Tuesday declared an increased final dividend alongside a special dividend, amid surging annual earnings figures on a steady improvement in revenue. The IT infrastructure product and services provider posted a pretax profit of GBP119.0 million in the financial year that ended on July 31,...
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 26 October 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
With Barclays share price at three-year highs leading into today’s Q3 numbers, expectations were high given the fairly decent results from US banks last week, and while profits did beat expectations the shares have slipped back a touch, possibly due to some light profit taking on recent gains. The trends...
(Sharecast News) - London stocks had edged a little lower by midday on Wednesday amid weakness in the mining sector, as investors eyed the well-leaked autumn Budget. The FTSE 100 was down 0.2% at 7,260.84. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: "As often transpires, the contents of Rishi...
(Alliance News) - Shares in Entain PLC dropped on Tuesday afternoon after US suitor, DraftKings Inc, decided against making a firm offer to acquire the FTSE 100 betting company. DraftKings Chief Executive Jason Robins said: "After several discussions with Entain leadership, DraftKings has decided that it will not make a...
(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were higher at midday on Tuesday on a busy day of company news, as investors look ahead to more earnings from high-profile US technology names. The large-cap FTSE 100 index was up 49.08 points, or 0.7%, at 7,271.80. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index...
Assume its one of these 3... "..... the Board remains firmly focused on reducing net debt ......it believes that the interests of the shareholders ....are best served by not paying a dividend until the net debt leverage ratio falls below 2.5x at the earliest. This is in line with the senior finance facility agreement"
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2021 27-Oct-2021 / 19:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community. FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor...
Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) climbed 8.2% on Wednesday after the audio streaming platform's third-quarter results demonstrated a marked improvement in profitability. Spotify's monthly active users (MAUs) jumped 19% year over year to 381 million, driven in part by strong growth in Asia and other international markets. The company's premium subscribers also increased 19%, to 172 million, bolstered by promotional campaigns.
