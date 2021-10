(Sharecast News) - London stocks were steady in early trade on Wednesday as investors eyed the autumn Budget. At 0835 BST, the FTSE 100 was flat at 7,275.25. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "With all the briefings that have been taking place since the weekend there would appear to be little in the way of surprises when the Chancellor of the Exchequer gets up to speak later today. Most of the content appears to have already been pre-briefed much to the displeasure of the Speaker of the House of Commons.

