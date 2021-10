At age 97, Tom VanDahm is used to being the oldest person in the room. It was no different on Sept. 25, when he traveled to Washington, D.C., on an Honor Flight excursion. VanDahm — a veteran of World War II — was part of a group of 50 veterans, plus 50 companions, who boarded two planes and left early in the morning out of Milwaukee to spend the day visiting the monuments on the National Mall.

