Smith County, TX

Second phase of Smith County road and bridge bond project on November ballot

By Maleri McHam mmcham@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Ct2U_0cXLkFRe00

The second phase of the Smith County road and bridge bond project is on the November ballot, and, if approved, the $45 million package would improve 283 miles of county roads.

Phase 1 of the project was passed by voters in November 2017 by a 73% margin. About 200 miles of road has been upgraded as part of the first phase, according to Smith County. In the first year of the program, the county was able to improve more roads than it did in the entire previous decade.

County Judge Nathaniel Moran said he encourages everyone to get out and vote for or against the bond referendum.

“It is very important that we hear the voice of the public on what they want us to do with roads and bridges,” Moran said. “Whether or not they like what we’ve done over the last three years and want us to continue that over the next three years.”

County Engineer Frank Davis gave an update during Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting about ongoing Phase 1 projects and future projects. Ten road and bridge contracts have been awarded by the court, he said. Of those, four are ongoing, and construction will begin on the remaining six this fall.

With these 10 projects, the county is looking at about 34.7 miles of road upgrades, Davis said. He also anticipates two or three more projects being awarded in spring.

Phase 2 of the road and bridge project is planned to begin in the summer if approved by voters, Davis said.

He added that if passed, the planned work for the second phase is fluid and always will be changing.

If the November bond package is approved, Smith County’s property tax rate would increase by .076 cents, which would total about an extra $15 a year on a home valued at $200,000, according to the county.

As part of both phases, 483 miles of road could be improved, according to the county.

The work in Phase 1 and the planned work for Phase 2 along with maps of completed and planned work can be found at smith-county.com/i-want-to/view/county-road-projects .

Miles of road completed in Phase 1 and those planned for Phase 2 include:

• Pct. 1 has 296 miles of road. A total of 55 miles were improved in Phase 1, and 68 miles are planned for Phase 2.

• Pct. 2 has 219 miles of road. A total of 42 miles were improved in Phase 1, and 46 miles are planned for Phase 2.

• Pct. 3 has 510 miles of road. A total of 63 miles were completed in Phase 1, and 138 miles are planned for Phase 2.

• Pct. 4 has 144 miles of road. A total of 39 miles were improved in Phase 1, and 31 miles are planned for Phase 2.

Comments / 0

CBS News

Some immunocompromised Americans can get four doses of COVID-19 vaccine

While most Americans who initially received two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be able to get a single booster shot when they are eligible, federal health guidelines will also allow a few million Americans with compromised immune systems to eventually get a fourth dose as early as next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tyler Morning Telegraph

