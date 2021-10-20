Oxa5.l Regulatory News (OXA5)

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. Bank of Montreal, London Branch (contact: Edward Mizuhara; telephone: +44 20 7664 8062) hereby gives notice that the Stabilising Manager named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation EU 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures, in each case as it forms part of retained EU law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

