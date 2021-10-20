Oxa5.l Regulatory News (OXA5)

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

DB ETC plc (the Issuer) (Incorporated and registered in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended) with registered...

www.lse.co.uk

Life Style Extra

Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 27 October 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for cancellation. Aggregated information on “B” shares purchased according to trading venues:. Date of...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for BMO Global Smaller Companies Trust (BGSC)

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BMO Global Smaller Companies plc (the 'Company') announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. Date of purchase: 27 October 2021. Number of ordinary shares purchased:...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16. In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Number of ordinary shares purchased:15,625. Lowest...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2021

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 30 September 2021 27-Oct-2021 / 19:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community. FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Result of General Meeting

("Dispersion" or "The Company") Result of GM, Completion of Acquisitions and Board Changes. Dispersion (AQSE: DEFI), an incubator specialising in decentralised finance ("DeFi"), is pleased to announce that at the Company's General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. The passing of the resolutions enables the completion of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Stock Spirits Group plc Amnd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Petrofac plans to raise 180 mln pounds to fund bribery settlement - Sky News

Oct 25 (Reuters) - British oil services company Petrofac. ($247.54 million)fundraising, Sky News https://news.sky.com/story/petrofac-in-180m-cash-call-to-fund-sfo-bribery-settlement-12444559. reported on Monday. The company, which plans to use the funding in part to pay a. Serious Fraud Office fine for bribery offences, could make an. announcement on its fund raising as early as Tuesday, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Hargreaves Services outlook confident as trades in line

Hargreaves Services PLC - engineering services company - Holds its annual general meeting on Wednesday. Says all of its three sectors are trading in line with expectations. "The board remains confident of delivering results for the full year in line with market expectations," says Chair Roger McDowell. Current stock price:...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

Director dealings: Superdry chairman ups stake

(Sharecast News) - Superdry revealed on Tuesday that chairman Peter Sjölander had acquired 150,000 ordinary shares in the FTSE 250-listed clothing retailer. Sjölander, who took over as chairman in April, purchased the shares on Friday at an average price of 246.65p each, for a total value of £369,974.54. Back in...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Member Info for jmak1912

Assume its one of these 3... "..... the Board remains firmly focused on reducing net debt ......it believes that the interests of the shareholders ....are best served by not paying a dividend until the net debt leverage ratio falls below 2.5x at the earliest. This is in line with the senior finance facility agreement"
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen muted ahead of Budget

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set for a muted open on Wednesday as investors eye the Autumn Budget. The FTSE 100 was called to open six points lower at 7,271. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "As we look ahead to today's European open, we look set for a slightly softer start with the main focus for today will be the UK Autumn Budget which is due to start after 1230 BST, after PMQs.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: KCR Residential says CEO to switch to non-exec role

KCR Residential REIT PLC - residential-focused real estate investment trust - Says Chief Executive Dominic White to move to non-executive position on board at conclusion of November 19 annual general meeting. Executive Director Russell Naylor to become CEO. "He will continue to oversee the finance function," KCR says. KCR adds:...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Arden Partners (ARDN)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART), DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. Rule 2.9 Announcement. In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Takeover Code, Arden...
STOCKS
SmartAsset

What Is an Investment Consultant?

An investment consultant is a financial professional who advises clients on financial goals. They support both individual and larger business clients in setting and meeting these short- and long-term goals. In a nutshell, investment consultants are trusted professionals who help … Continue reading → The post What Is an Investment Consultant? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

UPDATE 2-DraftKings drops $22 bln pursuit of British betting firm Entain

Away from a $22 billion offer to buy gambling group Entain. on Tuesday, becoming the second American bidder to try. and fail to take control of the British company. Entain had already rejected a roughly $11 billion takeover. approach from U.S. casino operator MGM in January. "After several discussions with...
GAMBLING
Life Style Extra

Stabilisation Notice

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful. Bank of Montreal, London Branch (contact: Edward Mizuhara; telephone: +44 20 7664 8062) hereby gives notice that the Stabilising Manager named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation EU 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to stabilisation measures, in each case as it forms part of retained EU law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
MARKETS
BGR.com

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a vast scam targeting people whose online accounts have been compromised. The novel coronavirus pandemic was undoubtedly the biggest and scariest situation of 2020, but it’s hardly the strangest thing that happened last year. Thousands of...
AGRICULTURE
deseret.com

Robinhood shares are tanking. What does this mean for Shiba Inu?

Robinhood saw its shares fall Wednesday below the company’s IPO price right after the platform reported worse-than-expected third-quarter revenues due to a drop in cryptocurrency trading, Fortune reports. Shares for Robinhood dropped 10.7% Wednesday due to weak Dogecoin trading on the platform. The shares dropped to $35.32 per share. Robinhood’s...
STOCKS

