Rusk Police Department to host Citizens Police Academy

The Rusk Police Department will host a Citizens Police Academy beginning in January 2022. The ultimate goal of the Citizens Police Academy is to improve the relationship and rapport between the Rusk Police and the citizens of Rusk and surrounding areas.

The program gives citizens the opportunity to express their concerns and ask questions. This two-way communication between police officers and the public has proven to be an effective, successful way to accomplish the goals and objectives of the Rusk Police Department.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age, live or work in the Rusk area and be able to pass a criminal background check.

The academy will begin Jan. 6, lasting approximately eight weeks. Class will meet in the Community Room of the Rusk Public Library 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. Law enforcement topics to be covered include police administration and policy development, patrol tactics, traffic enforcement and criminal investigations. Many of the topics taught will be hands on for those that want to participate. We are also including an optional Saturday when firearms training will be conducted.

Graduation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2022. After completing the program, students are encouraged to take their knowledge into the community and share it with friends and associates how the police department functions.

“We hope that you will educate others about the Rusk Police Department and promote a better understanding of our duties, capabilities and responsibilities,” stated Jeremy Black, Rusk Police Chief.

Interested parties are asked to pick up and return completed applications to the police department by Nov. 19.