What Wisconsin colleges should watch out for when dealing with NCAA name, image and likeness rights

For years, Rachel Hornung would scroll through Instagram with equal parts excitement and envy. The West Virginia gymnast had become a magnet for attention and engagement on the social media platform, with a follower count that now surpasses 40,000. While on there, she’d often come across other women with similar audiences who were celebrating deals they had secured with various companies. Hornung, however, was caught in a paradox. Her standing as a Division I athlete provided her a platform, but NCAA rules against gifts and compensation prevented her from enjoying the material spoils of it.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO