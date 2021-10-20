CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

What Wisconsin colleges should watch out for when dealing with NCAA name, image and likeness rights

By Margaret Naczek
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) changed its policies on name,...

The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

College football media reacts to shocking D.J. Uiagalelei news

With Clemson football’s woes continuing to add up, the Tigers finally benched struggling quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei against Pitt. D.J. Uiagalelei’s first season as a starter for Clemson has been a study in filling impossible shoes. Unfortunately for the young quarterback, the mistakes and failing confidence caught up to him against...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

A new world: How female college athletes have capitalized on new name, image and likeness rules

For years, Rachel Hornung would scroll through Instagram with equal parts excitement and envy. The West Virginia gymnast had become a magnet for attention and engagement on the social media platform, with a follower count that now surpasses 40,000. While on there, she’d often come across other women with similar audiences who were celebrating deals they had secured with various companies. Hornung, however, was caught in a paradox. Her standing as a Division I athlete provided her a platform, but NCAA rules against gifts and compensation prevented her from enjoying the material spoils of it.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Athletics Director Argues NCAA’s Name, Image, and Likeness Policy Aligns with Department’s Principles

Harvard Athletics Director Erin McDermott said Thursday that the NCAA's new name, image, and likeness rules help to equalize student athletes and all other students at the College. By Courtesy of Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Gazette. Harvard Athletics Director Erin McDermott said in an interview Thursday that she believes the NCAA’s recent...
HARVARD, MA
hawkcentral.com

'I love it': How Iowa basketball has navigated the Name, Image, Likeness era

Last week, Iowa point guard Ahron Ulis was watching TV when a commercial for local pizza chain Falbo Bros. Pizzeria appeared. That's not uncommon but the star of the commercial took him by surprise. He saw his teammate: Sophomore forward Patrick McCaffery performing a song-and-dance routine promoting the eatery. He...
IOWA STATE
KHQ Right Now

What to watch for when Washington takes on winless Arizona

QB Dylan Morris: 60% completions, 1,446 passing yards, eight pass TDs, eight INTs, two rush TDs. RB Kamari Pleasant: 229 rushing yards, 6.9 yards per carry, 52 receiving yards. LB Edefuan Ulofoshio: 51 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup. OLB Zion Tupuola-Fetui: 13 tackles, seven TFL, seven sacks,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBUR

More states are allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness

There's long been a controversy surrounding whether college athletes can make money off of their names, images, and likeness, or NIL. The Supreme Court ruled this summer that it's legal and basketball players in Fresno and football players in Alabama have since signed deals to promote mobile phones and grooming products. Now, 29 states allow it and others may follow. There's a fear that those that don't will become less competitive when it comes to recruiting.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA Today

10 players you should watch for when Florida takes on LSU

Florida didn’t fare too well in its last SEC road game against Kentucky, but Louisiana State might have too many injuries to capitalize on any home-field advantage it might have. For the Gators, it starts with Emory Jones and the snap count. The offensive line jumped early eight times against...
FLORIDA STATE
elonnewsnetwork.com

Changing the game: name, image, likeness

When student athletes across America returned to school for a new season this year, a new interim policy was put into place. Finalizing that policy, the NCAA declared that college student-athletes could finally profit off of their name, image and likeness. Before this policy was developed, athletes cited the Sherman...
ELON, NC
WHEC TV-10

New York high school athletes can profit off name, image, likeness

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Over the summer, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) implemented a rule that allows student-athletes to profit off of their name, image, and likeness. It has now opened up the door for something similar for high school athletes in New York State. In their latest committee...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

A look at how some Maryland men’s basketball players are benefiting from name, image and likeness

On Maryland men’s basketball media day, the sideline was covered in round tables that were surrounded by cameras and microphones. As the players exited the locker room and searched for their designated spot, it was easy for them to find. Each player had a placard with their name, year, position and now, their social media handle thanks to the interim policy approved by the Division I Board of Directors that allows NCAA athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness (NIL).
MARYLAND STATE
ESPN

Bob Huggins says major conferences should create own college basketball postseason event, ditch NCAA tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As the collegiate landscape changes amid conference realignment and the NCAA's future remains in flux, West Virginia men's basketball coach Bob Huggins said it's time for the major conferences to split from the other schools and create their own postseason tournament, so they can control the sport's most significant financial stream.
COLLEGE SPORTS
