What Wisconsin colleges should watch out for when dealing with NCAA name, image and likeness rights
When the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) changed its policies on name,...www.bizjournals.com
When the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) changed its policies on name,...www.bizjournals.com
The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee
Comments / 0