After decades of silence, Japanese-Americans who had been imprisoned during World War II, and their descendants, spoke up in the Redress Movement of the 1980s, and it's been seen as a model for other communities seeking justice and healing today for wrongs committed by the US government. Japanese-Americans who relocated to the Midwest played a big part in getting justice so many years later, and a new online multimedia exhibit explores their experiences. It’s called ‘Reckoning.’ This project is part of a collaborative grant initiative undertaken by the Japanese-American Service Committee and the Chicago Japanese-American Historical Society. We were joined by the project's creator, the president of the Chicago chapter of the Japanese-American Citizen's League, and the Japanese-American Service Committee's Legacy Center Director.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO