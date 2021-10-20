CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ to require state contractors to get shots or tests

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday ordered that all new state contracts include language requiring workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or undergo regular testing.

Murphy, a Democrat seeking reelection this year, said the order will be prospective and affect only new contracts, extensions or renewals.

He said he couldn’t specify how many state contractors would be affected but estimated it would be in the “hundreds or thousands.”

“We must ensure that everyone providing service to the people of New Jersey – whether they are direct or contracted employees – is being held to the same public health and safety standards,” Murphy said.

The order mirrors other executive orders Murphy’s signed requiring shots or tests for state workers and school employees.

The requirement comes just days after a deadline for school and state workers to be vaccinated or undergo coronavirus testing kicked in, but Murphy said he didn’t have details about how many chose which option.

