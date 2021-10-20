CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Racing on TV, October 22-24

By RACER Staff
racer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand...

racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
racer.com

RACER.com’s 2021 growth highlights racing’s new age of opportunity

As we’ve shared here before, something remarkable is happening with the growth of audience, fan energy and engagement in almost every category of racing around the globe. During the first nine months of 2021 RACER.com grew by 69.88% over the same period in 2020 and attracted 8,385,195 Users. That is 3,400,299 more Users than in the same nine-month period in 2020 and also 1,793,137 million more Users than all twelve months of 2020 which was our all-time record traffic year. For additional perspective, the first three quarters of 2021 topped the User tally of all four quarters of pre-pandemic 2019 by a whopping 4,964,951 Users.
NFL
racer.com

Race Industry Now tech webinar doubleheader

Join EPARTRADE for Episodes #127 and #128 of the RACE INDUSTRY NOW Tech Webinar:. Wednesday, November 3 – Double Feature: Click here to register. 9:00 AM PST: “Motorsport Electrification – From Start To Cutting Edge Battery Technology” by E-MERSIV. With Arnaud Desrentes, CEO and Maxime Norguet, System Engineer. Hosted by...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

TV ratings: Kansas, USGP

It was an interesting TV match-up last weekend as Formula 1 and NASCAR went head-to-head Sunday afternoon with U.S. races, the former on broadcast network and the latter on cable. The stock cars still came out ahead, but the gap narrowed from the last such contest two years ago. The...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Am#Eastern
racer.com

OPINION: The day Austin put F1 on the American map

There’s been talk about Formula 1 wanting to crack America for years, and it would be disingenuous to suggest there hasn’t been a very solid fanbase here for a long time. But there’s something different happening now. It’s always seemed to me that F1 has been overshadowed by other American...
NFL
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton wants ‘important’ F1 race back in ‘beautiful’ South Africa

Lewis Hamilton says he believes that South Africa should be the next destination on Formula 1’s list as the sport continues to expand its race calendar in future seasons.The 2022 campaign will see drivers compete in a record-breaking 23 Grand Prix, including a second event in the United States around the streets of Miami, with Africa the only continent (Antarctica aside) which doesn’t host a race.The seven-time world champion believes that the sport’s owners Liberty Media should focus their attention on South Africa next, for both personal reasons and to serve fans in the region. F1 last raced in...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

Popular Star Taking A Break From Wrestling Business

It might be for the best. There are all kinds of wrestlers around the world today and more of them can be seen today than ever before, as the internet now allows fans to see almost any wrestling they like. That can make for some great moments and the discoveries of some incredible talents, but now one of the more promising ones will not be around for the time being.
WWE
racer.com

Harvick thinking big picture after third place

Kevin Harvick was best in class at Kansas Speedway in the Hollywood Casino 400 found a silver lining in his third-place finish. “We closed a huge gap at 1.5-mile racetracks, and everyone is doing a great job,” Harvick said. Harvick placed his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang behind Chevrolet winner Kyle...
MOTORSPORTS
Wrestling World

Dangerous botch in AEW

During the night, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) aired its latest installment of Dynamite, with Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston starring in a contest, which was part of the first round of the AWW World Title Eliminator Tournament. During the contest, however, Lance Archer suffered a very bad blow to the...
WWE
flowrestling.org

FloWrestling's October 22 - 24 Watch Guide

The Super 32 Championship belt is on the line this weekend, exclusively on FloWrestling. High school All-Americans and state podium winners look to assert their dominance over the preseason field and take the first steps towards achieving their season goals. Future NCAA Champions and World Team Members are born here. West coast wrestling is in full force with some exciting preseason action at the USAW Western States Preseason Championships and the Hawaii Kick Start Scramble. All are live on FloWrestling, October 22nd through 24th. Here is your weekly watch guide, presented by Adidas.
WWE
racer.com

VIDEO: Rare Ferrari 250 GTO at Thunderhill

First, this 19-minute Hoonigan AutoFocus YouTube video features Larry Chen’s brilliant still photography. Second, it stars Tom Price’s 1962 Ferrari GTO, one of just 36 made. Third … beware: Watching this will force you to scrap your weekend football and BBQ’ing plans in favor of making the trek to the...
MOTORSPORTS
Dallas News

Sunday’s TV/Radio listings (October 24)

All listings subject to change due to COVID-19. *if necessary. MLB: LA Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., KESN-FM 103.3 ESPN Radio (if necessary) NFL: Kansas City at Tennessee, Noon, KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan. Philadelphia at Las Vegas, 3 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan.
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Reportedly Makes Surprising Release

That’s a surprise. There have been a lot of changes to the WWE landscape over the last year and a half, as all kinds of names have been released. That can cause a lot of jarring differences, but there are a few people you can almost count on to always be there. It turns out that will not be the case with another name though, as WWE may have let someone else go.
WWE
racer.com

Lambros and Byrd win at Indy, Guindi takes Skip Barber Race Series title

The Skip Barber Race Series wrapped up its season this past weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The championship came down to the final round as last year’s champion Johnny Guindi led going into the weekend with rookie hot shoe Jeshua Alianell only 64 points behind. Varying weather conditions kept all 10 drivers in the field on their toes throughout the weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Sportico

Liberty Media Adds Braves’ NL Pennant to 2021 Rebound

It’s a good time to be in Texas if you’re a Liberty Media executive. Liberty CEO Greg Maffei exemplified this feeling in a Twitter photo he posted of himself over the weekend during Formula One’s U.S. Grand Prix in Austin. “Loving it in TX,” he wrote. The colossal debut racing event was a milestone for Liberty-owned Formula One, garnering a record crowd and showing great potential for the sport in America moving forward. If the company needed anything else to celebrate, the Atlanta Braves, also owned by Liberty, are in Houston to face the Astros starting Tuesday night in their first World Series...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy