Racing on TV, October 22-24

As we’ve shared here before, something remarkable is happening with the growth of audience, fan energy and engagement in almost every category of racing around the globe. During the first nine months of 2021 RACER.com grew by 69.88% over the same period in 2020 and attracted 8,385,195 Users. That is 3,400,299 more Users than in the same nine-month period in 2020 and also 1,793,137 million more Users than all twelve months of 2020 which was our all-time record traffic year. For additional perspective, the first three quarters of 2021 topped the User tally of all four quarters of pre-pandemic 2019 by a whopping 4,964,951 Users.

