CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

EXPLAINER: How jury selection works in Arbery slaying trial

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PnRCm_0cXLg2uc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FPG0U_0cXLg2uc00

Teachers, auto mechanics and retirees summoned to jury duty in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery are being questioned about their thoughts on racism, their social media habits and whether they own guns, while hundreds more await their turn.

Finding an impartial jury won't be quick or easy in this coastal community of 85,000 people. The 25-year-old Black man was chased by three white men and fatally shot on Feb. 23, 2020, as he ran in their neighborhood. His death stunned people across the U.S. after graphic cellphone video of the killing leaked online two months later. The shooting dominated local news, social media feeds and workplace chatter.

When court adjourned Wednesday, the third day of jury selection at the Glynn County courthouse, a total of 15 prospective jurors had been deemed qualified to advance to the group from which a final jury will be chosen. Dozens more will be needed before the murder trial of defendants Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan gets underway.

HOW DO PEOPLE END UP ON A JURY?

Jury selection is essentially a process of elimination. In Georgia, court clerks use lists of licensed drivers and registered voters to randomly send jury duty notices. In this case, notices were mailed to 1,000 people. Ultimately, the court needs only 16 — a main jury of 12, plus four alternates in case any jurors get sick or are otherwise dismissed before the trial ends.

People can be excused automatically if they're 70 or older, full-time caregivers of young children or full-time students. The judge can dismiss others for hardships such as illness or disability or the need to care for an ailing relative or to run a business with a shortage of workers.

Attorneys may also persuade the judge to dismiss pool members whose answers to questions indicate they've formed opinions about the case that could prevent them from rendering a fair verdict.

HOW DOES THE PROCESS WORK IN THIS CASE?

Potential jurors are being questioned in three phases. Jury duty notices included a three-page questionnaire to be filled out before coming to court. People were asked what they already know about the case, which news sources or social media platforms they use and whether they have seen the cellphone video of the shooting.

The first 600 prospective jurors are being summoned to the courthouse in groups of 20, with the remainder on deck for next week if needed. Prosecutors and defense lawyers first question them in groups, asking for a show of hands to answer yes-or-no questions such as whether anyone knows the three men on trial or already has negative impressions of them.

After that, jury pool members are being brought into court one at time for more probing questions. How many times have they watched the video? Do they feel racism was a motivating factor? The attorneys want to find out who has fixed opinions on the case.

One man Wednesday acknowledged writing on his questionnaire: “Guilty. They killed him.” He told the lawyers and judge he was referring to “all three of them. They did it as a team.” The judge dismissed the man after defense attorneys reported seeing him give a thumbs-up to Arbery's father in the courtroom gallery.

IS SOMEONE DISQUALIFIED IF THEY ALREADY KNOW ABOUT THE CASE?

No. As one potential juror told the lawyers, almost everyone in Glynn County knows something about the killing.

Prospective jurors can be qualified to serve if they are deemed capable of weighing the courtroom evidence fairly, despite what they've already read or heard. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley has been fairly lenient in that regard.

Two panelists who said their fathers were friends of either Greg McMichael or Bryan were allowed to remain in the jury pool. Another was deemed qualified after saying he had actively researched the case using Google and concluded: “Someone was murdered. That’s all I know.”

There's no question Travis McMichael shot Arbery three times with a shotgun. The key issue is whether the shooting amounted to murder. Defense attorneys contend the defendants legally pursued Arbery because they suspected he was a criminal, and that the shooting was in self-defense.

WHY WASN'T THE CASE MOVED BECAUSE OF PRETRIAL PUBLICITY?

The intense pretrial publicity about Arbery's slaying would likely qualify the trial to be moved to another Georgia county. But defense lawyers have said they prefer to try the case in Glynn County, where all three residents are longtime residents and are not known solely for Arbery's death.

If defense attorneys don't like the way the jury pool is shaping up, they could still ask the judge to move the case.

HOW DOES THE COURT ARRIVE AT A FINAL JURY?

Before a final jury is seated, attorneys get to take turns eliminating a significant number of prospective jurors from the final pool, for virtually any reason. There is one major exception — the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that it's unconstitutional to cut potential jurors solely based on race.

“You’re trying to get rid of the people you think would be worst for your case, either because of their background or opinions,” said Page Pate, a Brunswick defense attorney who’s not involved in the case.

So far, the judge has granted 12 such peremptory challenges, or strikes, to prosecutors and 24 total to defense attorneys. He will likely grant additional strikes for choosing the four alternate jurors.

Mathematically, that means 60 or more qualified jury pool members will probably be needed for attorneys to exercise their strikes and still have enough people left to form the final jury.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

He Was Nearly Executed 4 Years Ago. Now A Texas Appeals Court Has Tossed His Conviction.

Last week, a man on Texas’ death row who came within days of being executed in 2017 had his conviction overturned by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. The reversal did not occur because of a dry legal technicality but rather because a stunning perversion of justice had occurred: The prosecutor in his case, it turned out, was also on the payroll of the judge who presided over it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Kyle Rittenhouse was justified in shooting victims, expert claims in court

Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people in Wisconsin during unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, was justified in opening fire because the victims tried to wrestle his gun away, a self-defense expert testified at a court hearing Tuesday. .”A citizen in that position, given those indicators, would it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kjluradio.com

Attorneys ask Missouri Supreme Court to free man convicted of killing his mother as a teen

Attorneys are asking the Missouri Supreme Court to free a man convicted of killing his mother when he was a teenager. Michael Politte has been behind bars for over 22 years, after being tried as an adult and convicted of second-degree murder. He is accused of killing his mother, Rita, who was burned to death inside her Washington County home. Michael Politte was 14 at the time of the murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
News4Jax.com

Effort to pick jury in Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial begins 2nd week

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The second week of jury selection in the trial of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery began Monday at the Glynn County Courthouse. An outcry over the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Arbery echoed across the U.S. after graphic cellphone video of the shooting leaked online two months later. The defendants said it was a citizen’s arrest while Arbery’s family calls it a modern-day lynching.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial halfway to filling needed jury pool

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Jury selection in the trial of three men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery crawled into its second week on Monday, with the judge and attorneys resuming their slow-moving task of questioning potential jurors one-by-one. By the time court adjourned Monday night, Superior Court Judge Timothy...
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcmichael
The Independent

Appeals court hears claims of jury bias at 'El Chapo' trial

An appeals court should overturn the U.S. conspiracy conviction of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman because of claims that his anonymous jury flouted warnings to avoid media accounts of the case, a lawyer for Guzman urged a three-judge panel on Monday, catching the attention of at least one judge.In oral arguments before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York attorney Marc Fernich cited a news report that during deliberations jurors were exposed to salacious claims that were barred from the trial, including that Guzman sexually abused girls he referred to as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#Jury Trial#Jury Duty#Shooting#Defense Attorneys
News Talk 1490

Suspected White Supremacist Who Killed Unarmed African Immigrant Released On Bail After Delayed Arrest

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Have you ever pulled your car into a random driveway in order to turn around and drive back the other way? Of course, you have. It’s such a normal thing to do that most motorists do it without even having to give it a first thought, let alone a second. But, apparently, it’s the type of mundane, barely noticeable activity that can get you killed. And if your killer is a white man, he might be treated almost like he just barely committed a crime at all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
Daily News

NYPD cop admits filing report after Eric Garner chokehold death claiming his sale of loose cigarettes was a felony was ‘total mistake’

One of the officers who wrestled Eric Garner to the ground during his fatal 2014 arrest testified Tuesday to falsely charging the Staten Island dad with a felony after riding with his lifeless body in an ambulance. NYPD officer Justin D’Amico also claimed he never heard Garner utter his infamous pleas: “I can’t breathe.” The testimony came on the second day of a judicial inquiry into the ...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
International Business Times

Brian Laundrie Died By Suicide? Evidence Found At Scene May Have Answers

Experts believe that a personal item found alongside the body of 23-year-old Brian Laundrie on Wednesday could be the key to solving the cause of his death and that of his 22-year-old fiancée, Gabby Petito. The FBI and the North Port Police Department on Wednesday found Laundrie’s skeletal remains in...
NORTH PORT, FL
BBC

Robert Durst: US millionaire sentenced to life for murder

US real estate heir Robert Durst, subject of HBO crime documentary series The Jinx, has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his best friend. Durst was found guilty of killing Susan Berman in 2000 to stop her talking to police about his wife's disappearance. Then aged 55, she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

432K+
Followers
109K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy