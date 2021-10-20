CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Facebook Rebrand Could Be a Huge Risk

By Parmy Olson, Ben Schott
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Facebook Inc. may be preparing a fresh coat of paint for itself. A report in technology news site the Verge, citing a source with direct knowledge, says that the company is planning to change its name next week to reflect its new focus on building the metaverse — a new digital...

www.washingtonpost.com

Neowin

Report: Facebook is considering rebranding to shift focus to the Metaverse

Facebook has been embroiled in controversies for the past few years with issues raised about how it deals with data privacy, security, how its algorithm functions, and so on. Most recently, former employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked a bunch of company documents and even testified in Congress about how Facebook's main aim is to maximize profit, even if it harms its platform's users.
INTERNET
MarketRealist

Facebook Will Soon Be Known as a Metaverse—Details on the Rebranding

Facebook is reportedly changing its name, although it’s a well-kept secret that only insiders know. The name change announcement comes months after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed his desire to transition from people seeing Facebook as “being a social media company to being a metaverse company.”. Article continues below advertisement.
INTERNET
The Drum

Facebook rebrand rumors go into overdrive amid metaverse moves

Facebook hopes to draw a line under a stream of leaks and scandals that have plagued the business in recent years with a potential rebrand and pivot. According to reports in The Verge, Mark Zuckerberg is spearheading the change in direction in the belief that shared virtual social experiences – the so-called metaverse – represents the next phase of the internet beyond today’s clumsy screens and last-century interfaces.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

FANG Stocks Update: Netflix Earnings Buzz, Facebook Rebrand & Margin Woes

Hit series ‘Squid Game’ expected to drive subscriber growth into year end. Facebook to consider name change in line with Zuckerberg’s ‘metaverse’ vision. FANG index reaches all-time high, remains elevated. Netflix’s Q3 Earnings as Expected - Hit Series ‘Squid Game’ to Elevate Subscriber Count. The popular online streaming service reported...
STOCKS
Telegraph

Facebook looks to new Horizons as Mark Zuckerberg plans rebrand

What’s in a name? For Facebook, almost two decades of an eponymous social media network that has defined its entire identity, growing into a household name that dominated Big Tech. It dates back to Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard dorm room, where the teenager bashed out code for a “hot or not”...
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook records billions in profits amid backlash over safety concerns

Facebook has recorded profits of nine billion dollars (£6.5 billion) in the three months to September despite allegations that it is failing to protect young people and prevent extremism.The figure was up from 7.8 billion dollars (£5.6 billion) for the same period last year.The tech giant’s total revenue, mainly from ad sales, surged to 29.01 billion dollars (£21 billion) in the third quarter from 21.47 billion dollars (£15.6 billion) at the same time last year, according to financial statements.Data also revealed the number of daily users had increased 6% to 1.93 billion since the same time last year, while the...
INTERNET
KREX

Facebook profits rise amid revelations from leaked documents

(AP) — Amid the fallout from the Facebook Papers documents supporting claims that the social network has valued financial success over user safety, Facebook on Monday reported higher profit for the latest quarter. The company’s latest show of financial strength followed an avalanche of reports on the Facebook Papers — a vast trove of redacted internal documents […]
INTERNET

