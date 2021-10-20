CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Chris Brown, Noted Judge of Character, Calls Kyrie Irving ‘The Real Hero’ for Anti-Vaxx Stance

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yP8IH_0cXLfqYY00

Chris Brown has gone to bat for his friend and NBA star Kyrie Irving , calling him “the real hero” for his stance against Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

In an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday, October 20th, Brown said he stood with Irving and added, “Whoever don’t like it … go live your damn life. It’s his choice and a damn good one. Always in my brothers [ sic ] corner.”

Irving has unexpectedly emerged as a prominent anti-vaxx voice. Earlier in October, he was benched by the Brooklyn Nets until he gets vaccinated due to a New York City law that requires people to prove they’ve been vaccinated to do indoor activities, like attend or play in NBA games. Just Tuesday, October 19th, NBA commissioner Adam Silver expressed his support for vaccine mandates like New York has implemented, and that he hopes Irving does decide to get vaccinated, “because I would love to see him play basketball this season.”

In a recent Instagram Live video, Irving tried to deflect some of the criticism that’s been leveled against him, saying he felt “demonized” and wondering why there was so much media scrutiny of him, one of the most popular and celebrated NBA players of his generation. “Why are you putting it on me?” he said. “This is not part of what’s going on with conservations with scientists and physicians and doctors. I’m just a hooper.”

As for Brown, he doesn’t appear to have said anything about his own vaccination status, and a rep did not immediately return Rolling Stone ’s request for comment regarding that matter and his post in support of Irving. That said, Brown did previously boost a TikTok video that was critical of a pro-vaxx remix Juvenile made of “Back That Azz Up” on Instagram.

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Kyrie Irving Defends Anti-Vax Stance, Complains About Feeling ‘Demonized’

Kyrie Irving has broken his silence about his refusal to get the Covid-19 vaccine. The Brooklyn Nets star went on Instagram Live late Wednesday night to confirm that he is unvaccinated, complain about feeling “demonized,” and wonder why the media is so focused on his vaccination stance. “Why are you putting it on me?” he said. “This is not part of what’s going on with conservations with scientists and physicians and doctors. I’m just a hooper.” Kyrie Irving addresses refusing to get the COVID vaccine on Instagram Live: “Why are you putting it on me? … I’m just a hooper.” pic.twitter.com/wNBKBpJ3rh — The...
NBA
Rolling Stone

Questlove on the Odd Way a Song by the Police Helped Him Find His African Roots

When the Roots drummer Questlove came up with his band’s name, he was intentionally calling back to writer Alex Haley, whose historical book and television series ‘Roots’ made a significant impact on Black history and storytelling in the late 1970s. The almost 10-hour special, which examined Haley’s family lineage, was a cultural phenomenon and one of the most viewed television series in 1977. ‘Roots’ was more than just a groundbreaking story of Haley’s ancestors; it was a catalyst for Black Americans discovering their own ancestral stories, which opened the doors to genealogy testing and research advancement.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Kyrie Irving
Billboard

Lizzo Faces Backlash for Posing With Chris Brown & Calling Him Her 'Favorite Person'

Lizzo is letting it be known that she's a fan of Chris Brown. On Saturday, the "Rumors" singer was spotted posing with Brown backstage at the Oakland, Calif., stop of the Millennium Tour -- which featured performances from Ashanti, Bow Wow, B2K and more -- where she took a brief moment before their photo opp to tell Brown how much of a fan she is.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Instagram Stories#The Brooklyn Nets#Instagram Live#Tiktok
The Oregonian

Charles Barkley sounds off on Kyrie Irving vaccine decision: ‘You don’t get the vaccine for yourself. You get it for other people.’

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley never holds back. On the opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season, he had a strong message for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. Irving was absent from the Nets’ season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks because of his decision to remain unvaccinated — he is not allowed to play home or away games with the team. Irving isn’t allowed to play home games because of New York’s vaccine mandate, and the Nets decided altogether to keep him out of games until he’s eligible to play in all of them.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Reason Why Kyrie Irving Is Refusing The Vaccine: "To Him, This Is About A Grander Fight Than The One On The Court And Irving Is Challenging A Perceived Control Of Society And People’s Livelihood."

Nets star Kyrie Irving has received a lot of heat over the past few weeks. The 7x All-Star, who averaged 26.9 points per game last season, is refusing to get the vaccine, which has compromised his availability to start the season. And while it was initially thought that Kyrie was...
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets star Kyrie Irving is not getting vaccinated

Kyrie Irving has been the face of the anti-vaccine resistance in the NBA. However, it seems the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not against the COVID-19 vaccine after all. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the real reason Irving is not getting vaccinated is because he doesn’t like it that people are getting fired from their jobs due to the mandates in different cities. Per The Athletic’s source, Irving wants to use the platform he has to give a voice to those people who have their livelihoods affected because of the imposed vaccine rules.
NBA
HipHopDX.com

Plies Shuts Down Magic Johnson Critics Who Compare HIV Diagnosis To COVID-19

Show of hands: who thought Plies would become one of Hip Hop’s voices of reason in 2021? From calling out CEOs for not fairly compensating employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic to highlighting the hypocrisy of pro-police Blue Lives Matter supporters, the 45-year-old Florida rapper has emerged as an unlikely source of wisdom on social media.
NBA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy