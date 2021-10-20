Police Investigating Fatal Hit and Run Collision on Aurora

Police are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian and then fled the scene early Wednesday morning on Aurora Avenue North.

At 3:19 a.m., a motorist called 911 to report a man down in the northbound lanes of Aurora Avenue North near North 76th Street. The 911 caller had been driving northbound when he witnessed something ahead of him in the roadway fly in the air, and then came upon the pedestrian who had been hit. Seattle Fire Department medics attempted lifesaving measures, but eventually declared the victim deceased at the scene.

Detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad responded and developed a possible suspect vehicle description based on evidence from the scene. TCIS will continue to investigate this incident and will provide updated information as it becomes available.