Seattle, WA

Police Investigating Fatal Hit and Run Collision on Aurora

By Public Affairs
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 7 days ago
Police are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian and then fled the scene early Wednesday morning on Aurora Avenue North.

At 3:19 a.m., a motorist called 911 to report a man down in the northbound lanes of Aurora Avenue North near North 76th Street. The 911 caller had been driving northbound when he witnessed something ahead of him in the roadway fly in the air, and then came upon the pedestrian who had been hit. Seattle Fire Department medics attempted lifesaving measures, but eventually declared the victim deceased at the scene.

Detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad responded and developed a possible suspect vehicle description based on evidence from the scene. TCIS will continue to investigate this incident and will provide updated information as it becomes available.

Seattle, Washington

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting in Central District

Detectives are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in the Central District that left a man dead. At 1:03 a.m., multiple callers reported hearing gunfire near the 300 block of 23rd Avenue South. Police responded to the area and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds down on the ground in a parking lot. Officers performed first aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over treatment. Medics transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating Fatal Hit and Run in Green Lake Neighborhood

Detectives are investigating after a motorist struck two people, killing one of them, in a hit and run collision Monday morning in the Green Lake neighborhood. Witnesses called 911 just before 2 AM to report they had seen the driver of a white F-150 pickup truck strike two people in the 8000 block of Corliss Avenue North just before 2 AM Monday. The witness said the driver fled the scene Eastbound on North 80th Street without stopping.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Investigating Weekend Knife Attacks

Police responded to three unrelated assaults involving knives this weekend in Belltown, Downtown, and Capitol Hill, and arrested suspects in two of the incidents. On Saturday at about 4:15 p.m., police responded to a stabbing in the 200 block of Bell Street. Arriving officers found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to his upper body. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the 52-year-old victim to Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating Fatal Collision in South Beacon Hill

Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon fatal collision in South Beacon Hill involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. At about 2:30 p.m. police responded to a collision in the 8000 block of 36th Avenue South. A motorist was attempting to back his truck and fifth wheel trailer from the street onto his property. As he was reversing, he realized he had struck his fence. However, unbeknownst to the driver, a family member had been pinned between the fence and the trailer and was severely injured. Seattle Fire Department medics arrived at the scene to attempt life-saving measures, but the 73-year-old man was declared deceased.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Woman Injured in Tuesday Night Aurora Shooting

Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg in North Seattle Tuesday night. At 8:00 p.m, a 911 caller reported she had been shot in the 9700 block of Aurora Avenue North. When officers arrived, she provided a limited suspect description but declined to provide any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The 21-year-old woman was transported to the hospital via ambulance.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Two Shot, Suspects Arrested in CID Robbery

Police arrested the suspects in a robbery and shooting, which left two people injured in the Chinatown-International District on Saturday afternoon. At approximately 12:15 p.m., police responded to 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street for reports of gunfire. Police arrived and found a woman and man, both with gunshot wounds to their legs. Police began emergency first aid, including applying a tourniquet, until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over care. Medics transported the 28-year-old woman and 41-year-old man to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Injured in Thursday Afternoon Shooting in Columbia City

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Columbia City Thursday afternoon. At 1:23 p.m., police responded to a report of shots heard near the intersection of 36th Avenue South and South Adams Street. Officers located a crime scene, but no victims. A witness told officers someone had driven a male victim to the hospital before police and firefighters arrived. East Precinct officers reported to Harborview Medical Center while South Precinct officers remained at the scene to collect evidence and attempt to locate additional witnesses.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Recover Stolen Handgun During Wednesday Night Shooting Investigation

Police recovered a handgun that was reported stolen in 1997 after a man showed up at a hospital with a questionable story and a gunshot wound to the leg Wednesday night. Officers were called to a hospital in the 700 block of Minor Avenue at 9:15 PM for a report of a man who had shown up with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers spoke with the 34-year-old man who stated that he was in the Roosevelt neighborhood when he was approached by some people trying to sell him drugs. The man said he attempted to walk away when he was shot.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Arrives at Hospital with Gunshot Wound to Face

Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his face Thursday afternoon. At approximately 12:15 p.m., a man arrived at Harborview Medical Center with an apparently non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his face. The man told officers he had been shot in his van near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. Someone then drove him to HMC in his vehicle and immediately departed.
Seattle, Washington

Police Seize Drugs, Puppies at Queen Anne Motel Wednesday Night

Police seized fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and seven dogs while serving a warrant at a motel in Queen Anne Wednesday night. As part of a narcotics investigation, officers served a warrant at a motel room in the 2400 block of Aurora Avenue North. Police seized approximately 2,200 fentanyl pills, 405 grams of methamphetamine, and one gram of crack cocaine.
Seattle, Washington

Man Wounded in Uptown Shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the foot late Monday morning in the Uptown neighborhood. Just before 11:30 AM, a 33-year-old man limped into a business near 1st Avenue and Mercer Street and said he’d been shot in the foot. The man told officers he was standing...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

Seattle is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington.

