Dr. Dre was reportedly served with divorce papers while attending the funeral of his grandmother, according to TMZ. Sources close to Dre, who is in the middle of a contentious separation from estranged ex-wife Nicole Young, said the rapper was graveside when a process server approached him with documents. Young’s camp insists that Dre was not served while standing next to his grandmother’s casket, but rather in the parking lot after the ceremony. Dre “recoiled in anger” and refused to take the papers, forcing the server to drop them—either next to the grave or on the gravel.

TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP ・ 7 DAYS AGO