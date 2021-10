Eddy Petion is the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of NovaTechFX, an international forex and crypto trading platform. He immigrated with his family to the US at age 12 and attended high school in New York. Shortly after college, he joined the US Army, where he worked in logistics management for three years. After his military service, he entered the civilian workforce as an advisor to financial institutions. This experience led Eddy into the mortgage industry, where he worked as a loan officer and mortgage banker for several years before starting his own real estate business as an investor in the New York area.

