What causes sleepwalking?

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric disorder that may occur in people who experienced or witnessed a traumatic event, such as a serious accident or a terrorist act. Prior to 2020, it was often attributed mostly to the military or police force, but now we’re understanding more about the disorder and how frequently it happens. Being a victim of a car accident or witnessing strangers getting shot can cause symptoms of PTSD for years in the victims. Watching a loved one die of COVID-19 has also increased PTSD diagnoses. In the United States, an estimated 7.7 million people suffer from PTSD. Additionally, approximately eight percent of the total population of the U.S. are prone to developing it in the future without significant preventive interventions.

