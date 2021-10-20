CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

What causes sleepwalking?

By Gavin Newsham
LiveScience
LiveScience
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What causes sleepwalking and who is more likely to suffer from it? It might be a comedy staple, but for those who have to live with sleepwalking, whether a sufferer or a partner, it really is no laughing matter. A study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics in 2015 concluded that...

www.livescience.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

If You Forget These 5 Things, You May Have Dementia

You've likely heard that memory loss can be an early symptom of dementia. But according to experts, forgetting certain things is especially indicative of the disease. If you can't remember these five things, it could be a sign of dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
Tidewater News

How Depression and Anxiety Affect Your Physical Health

“Depression diminishes a person’s capacity to analyze and respond rationally to stress,” Dr. Spiegel stated. “They end up on a vicious cycle with limited capacity to get out of a negative mental state.”. Potentially making issues worse, undue anxiousness and despair usually coexist, leaving folks susceptible to a panoply of...
MENTAL HEALTH
fox26houston.com

5 types of post-traumatic stress disorder

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric disorder that may occur in people who experienced or witnessed a traumatic event, such as a serious accident or a terrorist act. Prior to 2020, it was often attributed mostly to the military or police force, but now we’re understanding more about the disorder and how frequently it happens. Being a victim of a car accident or witnessing strangers getting shot can cause symptoms of PTSD for years in the victims. Watching a loved one die of COVID-19 has also increased PTSD diagnoses. In the United States, an estimated 7.7 million people suffer from PTSD. Additionally, approximately eight percent of the total population of the U.S. are prone to developing it in the future without significant preventive interventions.
MENTAL HEALTH
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Hygiene#Sleep Study#Sleep Medicine#Sleep Disorders#Jama Pediatrics#Live Science#The Sleep Foundation
L.A. Weekly

3 Weird Symptoms That Suggest You Have Anxiety

Anxiety expresses itself in a variety of ways. Here are some symptoms you might be surprised to learn are indicators. Anxiety is extremely common. Although we’ve all experienced it in one form or another, it’s a condition that can express itself in a variety of ways, from overt forms, like getting nervous before a job interview, to more hidden ones, like losing your appetite when faced with a stressful situation. This at times makes it difficult to recognize.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

How to sleep to prevent Alzheimer’s disease

Like so many other good things in life, sleep is best in moderation. In a new study from Washington University in St. Louis, researchers found that both short and long sleepers experienced greater cognitive decline than people who slept a moderate amount, even when the effects of early Alzheimer’s disease were taken into account.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

What causes ADHD and can it be cured?

Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder is a common, yet often misunderstood, mental health condition. Symptoms include inattention, overactivity and impulsivity – behaviors everyone experiences at one time or another. For people with ADHD, these behaviors happen frequently and interfere with everyday life at school, at home and everywhere else. ADHD affects more...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Psych Centra

Anxiety and Seizures: What’s the Link?

Can anxiety cause seizures? Possibly, in some cases. And seizures may lead to anxiety too. We’ll explore why and what you can do to manage both. Anxiety is a human response to stress, anticipation, or trauma. For some people, anxiety becomes overwhelming and disruptive in everyday life. Anxiety disorders are...
MENTAL HEALTH
Science Focus

What is brain fog? A neuroscientist reveals what causes it and how to get rid of it

‘Brain fog’ is a vague, colloquial term for when you feel scatter-brained and mentally impaired. The term crops up a lot in the medical research literature where it’s used to capture the experiences of cognitive (i.e., mental) difficulties described by various patient groups, from people with chronic fatigue syndrome to patients undergoing chemotherapy (for whom it’s sometimes dubbed ‘chemobrain’) to women transitioning to the menopause.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Treating Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)

Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is primarily diagnosed in children — but adults can have it, too. Anyone can have feelings of negativity and hostility occasionally, especially when life presents setbacks. However, for some people, the urge to be oppositional happens more often than usual. Someone who has trouble containing their...
KIDS
seattleschild.com

Ask the Pediatrician: Can kids take melatonin to help with sleep?

My child can’t sleep: Is it OK to use melatonin?. Great question. Sleep difficulties are common in our house, so I have a lot of empathy. Anyone can have an occasional bad night of sleep, but studies suggest that about 20% of kids routinely have trouble falling or staying asleep. Sleep problems can be stressful because poor sleep impacts learning, behavior and happiness. It can affect how other family members are sleeping, too. Chronically poor sleep can also affect health in other ways by contributing to obesity, elevated blood pressure and depression. Solving the sleep dilemma is important.
SEATTLE, WA
Medical News Today

Headache for days: What can cause it?

Headache pain can range from mild to severe and can last for hours or even days. There are numerous potential causes, including migraine, a head injury, or a viral illness, such as COVID-19. Anyone who has a headache for days that does not respond to over-the-counter (OTC) pain relief medication...
HEALTH
Woman's World

These Common Medications Could Be Causing Memory Loss

Have you been feeling groggier than usual? Do you frequently lose your train of thought or forget common words? Memory loss has a lot of different causes, from lack of sleep to serious brain injury. You may be quick to categorize your symptoms as a symptom of old age. But before you do, you ought to check the side effects of your medications.
HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

How Chronic Sleep Deprivation Hurts Your Mental Health

Do you ever have difficulties falling asleep? Are you always tired, no matter how much you try to rest? Is your sleep schedule all over the place? Many people suffer from chronic sleep deprivation, and they don’t even know it. With everything there is to do in a workday, people...
MENTAL HEALTH
Health and Fitness Hits

Magnesium deficiency Causes and Symptoms

To function correctly, the body needs magnesium as one of its many necessary minerals. A mineral shortage may have a wide range of symptoms and have a variety of underlying reasons. You may find out how to spot a magnesium shortage and what to do about it by reading this article.
LiveScience

LiveScience

27K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy