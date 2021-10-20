Labour Relations Agency apologises for data breach
By Long Reads
BBC
7 days ago
The Labour Relations Agency in Northern Ireland has apologised for sharing the email addresses and, in some cases the names, of more than 200 service users. The agency deals confidentially with sensitive labour disputes between employees and employers. But when it attempted to...
A non-password protected database containing millions of healthcare records and 68.53GB of medical related data has been discovered by security researcher Jeremiah Fowler and the Website Planet research team. The medical records in the exposed database contained patient IDs, physician notes and other detailed medical data on patients in the...
HIV Scotland has been fined £10,000 after the charity sent out an email containing the personal details of dozens of people. The data protection breach involved an email to 105 people, including patient advocates representing people living in Scotland with HIV. All the email addresses were visible to recipients, and...
In nearly every part of the world, people associate the word ‘government’ with order. Government services bring societal order, economic stability and security at all levels. However, the past decade of data breaches has challenged this. Federal and local governments battle worldwide breaches and cyber attacks. Data security flaws have been so pervasive in public sectors that costs that come with a data breach have risen nearly 79% year over year.
Companies that do not prepare for attacks coming from their vendors are putting themselves at risk of a multiparty breach— where a single compromise can balloon into intrusions of as many as 800 companies, new analysis by data-science firm Cyentia Institute found. The report, which focused on the top 50...
Some of the world's biggest sporting stars have had their personal data stolen from official government databases and leaked online. Soccer icons Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero were among an initial tranche of celebrities who saw personal images and data published online by a hacker claiming to have infiltrated the Argentinian government’s IT network.
Convenience store company 7-Eleven breached customer privacy by gathering facial imagery data without consent, according to an Australian privacy commission, which began looking into the matter in July of 2020. The Information Commissioner’s Office said in a release that the data was collected illegally from June 2020 to August 2021...
Sinclair Broadcast Group said Monday that it's suffered a data breach and is still working to determine what information the data contained.The company said it started investigating the potential security incident on Saturday and on Sunday it identified certain servers and workstations that were encrypted with ransomware. It also found that certain office and operational networks were disrupted. Data was also taken from the company’s network.The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network and owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets.Sinclair said it's taken measures to contain the incident and that its forensic investigation is ongoing. However, the company said that the data breach has caused – and may continue to cause – disruption to parts of its business, including certain aspects of local advertisements by local broadcast stations on behalf of its customers. The company said that it is working diligently to restore operations quickly and securely.Sinclair said it currently can't determine whether or not the data breach will have a material impact on its business, operations or financial results.Shares declined before the market open.
The consultancy Accenture has confirmed that "irregular activity" in its IT networks last quarter, which it disclosed in August, also resulted in a breach of sensitive information. Dublin-based Accenture disclosed the data breach on Friday in its annual report for its fiscal year ending Aug. 31, which it filed as...
2021 is set to be a record-breaking year for data breaches, with only 238 breaches fewer than the entirety of 2017. The Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), a nonprofit organization established to support victims of identity crime, released its U.S. data breach findings for the third quarter of 2021. According to...
Twitch, the video game live-streaming platform owned by Amazon.com Inc. suffered a data breach on Oct. 6, with more than 120 gigabytes of sensitive data leaked on 4Chan, an online chat forum. The user that leaked the information claimed to have the company’s source code, the foundation for software and...
Updated The Centre for Computing History (CCH) in Cambridge, England, has apologised for an "embarrassing" breach in its online customer datafile, though thankfully no payment card information was exposed. The museum for computers and video games said it was notified that a unique email address used to book tickets via...
Australia's Minister for Home Affairs has announced the "Australian Government's Ransomware Action Plan," which is a set of new measures the country will adopt in an attempt to tackle the rising threat. Ransomware is a global problem, and Australian businesses aren't excluded from costly service-disrupting attacks. In July, the government...
Multiple Visible customers are reporting unauthorized access to their Visible accounts. Visible has responded indicating that usernames and passwords were accessed from outside sources and used to access the account. Customers are encouraged to reach out via chat at visible.com though some are reporting long wait times. On October 12,...
Britain’s spy agencies have struck a deal with Amazon that would see the company’s cloud computing host classified material, it has been reported. The agreement aims to improve the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) in espionage, according to the Financial Times. The deal was reportedly spearheaded by GCHQ, the UK’s intelligence, cyber and security agency.The high-security cloud system is also planned to be used by M15, M16 and government departments taking part in joint operations, according to the Financial Times. Data will reportedly be held in the UK as part of the deal with Amazon Web Services...
Months after it suffered a ransomware attack that it originally claimed had “no impact” on its business, Accenture has now revealed that the incident also led to a data breach. In its financial report for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, Accenture confirmed that a ransomware group behind the...
An infertility healthcare provider in New Jersey has agreed to pay nearly $500,000 and overhaul its security measures after a data breach compromised the personal information of nearly 15,000 patients, the attorney general’s office said. Patients of Diamond Institute for Infertility and Menopause, with practices in Millburn, Dover and one...
In 2021, an average of 65 million Americans receive monthly Social Security checks, totaling over $1 trillion paid during the year. It comes as no surprise that scam artists will try almost anything...
A senior scientific adviser to Boris Johnson’s government has admitted that the idea of so-called ‘plan C’ restrictions has been discussed should the surge in Covid cases get worse.Ministers have denied reports that the government is preparing plan C curbs that would ban the mixing of households in England this winter if cases continued to rise.But Prof Lucy Chappell, chief scientific adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care, told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that further measures beyond plan B had been “proposed”.Asked by MPs if there was a plan C in government, Prof Chappell said: “It...
Google has banned another 150 dangerous apps from its Google Play Store . These 150 malicious SMS scam apps on Play Store were part of a campaign called UltimaSMS wherein malicious actors sign victims up for expensive premium SMS services that earns them money while ultimately leaving victims facing big losses.
Comments / 0