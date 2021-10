The military has its signals crossed regarding an alleged hijacking attempt on one of the August evacuation flights out of Afghanistan . After the Air Force on Tuesday said officials received an intelligence tip that five people on board one of the commercial airline flights “intended to hijack the aircraft," U.S. Central Command, which is responsible for the Middle East and large swaths of Asia, on Thursday told the Washington Examiner it was unaware of any such event, though it acknowledged there was intelligence that pointed to a possible plot.

