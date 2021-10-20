Feelings of late summer return with very warm temperatures

Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Wind Advisory is in effect Wednesday afternoon for north Texas after an evening of stormy weather. Click for alerts in your area. Latest Update Below. Severe thunderstorms rattled North Texas Tuesday night into Wednesday. There were reports of some limbs down in north Texas and at least one power pole. As of 4:30AM the storms had weekend in intensity. Winds gusted as high as 65 MPH in many areas according to the National Weather Service. Clouds and rain should give way to sunny, cooler weather on Wednesday, but winds could still be an issue with some gusts approaching 40 MPH. A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Download the CBS 11 Weather App for the latest info.

