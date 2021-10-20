CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Feelings of late summer return with very warm temperatures

By Grant Roberts
KSLA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KSLA) - Temperatures for the next several days will not reflect October. It will be way above average with highs nearing 90 degrees some days. Plus the humidity is not helping. Overnight, we have a very weak cold front starting to push in the ArkLaTex. This may bring a...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Snow and rime ice on Snowshoe Mountain Tuesday and Wednesday

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. – The old saying goes in West Virginia – once the mountains see their first snow, six weeks later do the lowlands. According to the legend, mark your calendars for approximately six weeks from October 26th. Snow was spotted throughout the ski slopes and the village on top of Snowshoe Mountain Tuesday afternoon. […]
SNOWSHOE, WV
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Another Cold Front To Bring Storms And A Cooler Breeze This Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A pleasant start to the day Wednesday before the moisture returns ahead of our next cold front which will impact the weekend. Temperatures which were in the lower seventies Thursday morning will be in the upper eighties again by the afternoon. Expect sunshine and slightly lower humidity for most of the day today before our breeze turns southwest tonight ahead of another cold front. A high of ninety is forecast for Friday ahead of another cold front which will move through at night. Storms will be developing just ahead of the front and could become strong or even...
MIAMI, FL
WLUC

Shivering start to Wednesday but then warming up to comfortable temperatures

A ridge of high pressure over the Northern Plains brings warmer air to the Upper Peninsula Wednesday. The overall dry pattern that the ridge brings keeps rain chances minimal Wednesday mainly over the west end of the U.P. with its proximity to a diffuse rain band running from south to north. Overall a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday with the cloudiest areas near the shores of Lake Michigan.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Ksla
CBS DFW

Severe Storms Rattle North Texas, Wind Advisory Wednesday Afternoon | Latest Alerts

Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Wind Advisory is in effect Wednesday afternoon for north Texas after an evening of stormy weather. Click for alerts in your area. Latest Update Below.   Severe thunderstorms rattled North Texas Tuesday night into Wednesday. There were reports of some limbs down in north Texas and at least one power pole. As of 4:30AM the storms had weekend in intensity. Winds gusted as high as 65 MPH in many areas according to the National Weather Service. Clouds and rain should give way to sunny, cooler weather on Wednesday, but winds could still be an issue with some gusts approaching 40 MPH. A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes.  Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Download the CBS 11 Weather App for the latest info.  
FORT WORTH, TX
koamnewsnow.com

Plenty of rain & clouds lined up for the next few days – Nick

Good Tuesday evening, everyone. Even though we had our fair share of cloud cover throughout the course of the day, we managed to get the southerly wind back in action to warm us back up. Temperatures were a bit chilly the other day with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today, we went from a cool start in the middle 40s to afternoon highs in the lower 70s across the area.
ENVIRONMENT
nbc15.com

Rain Returns Late Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tuesday was a picture perfect late October day across southern Wisconsin as sunshine and mild temperatures made their triumphant return. Unfortunately, as is often the case this time of year, changes aren’t too far away. We are tracking another significant weather maker that will pass to our south by the end of the week. Hopefully you didn’t put your rain gear away, because it promises to bring widespread wet weather.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

North Texans Facing Very Windy Wednesday, Wind Advisory Likely

by Blake Mathews | CBS 11 Meteorologist FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Sometimes the weather can really blow. A strengthening area of low pressure, responsible for pushing a line of strong to severe thunderstorms through our area, will move to the east on Wednesday and allow a drier, cooler airmass to rush into our area. As that area of low pressure deepens, it’ll tighten the pressure gradient which will cause the wind to approach freeway speeds in some areas. The National Weather Service will almost certainly issue a Wind Advisory for the entire area with some areas in our far western zones being upgraded to...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy Wednesday With Seasonable Temperatures

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, the weather was pretty nasty yesterday with a recorded wind gust of 34mph happening at the NWS offices in Moon, PA. While we didn’t see a lot of rain officially (just 0.01”) it felt like it rained or was about to rain all day long. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Yesterday’s high of 56 degrees was hit at midnight with the rest of the day seeing temperatures on average in the upper 40s. With clouds around overnight, temperatures didn’t drop overnight. You can tell...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KSLA

Stormy Wednesday as cold front moves through

The six-month period was amended from the original proposal that called for a yearlong moratorium. Dads on Duty were honored by the Shreveport City Council for their efforts to lower crime among youth.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wednesday Starts On A Chilly Note

CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start off Wednesday on a chilly note with temperatures as cool as low 30s in Northwest Indiana, where Frost Advisories are in effect for the overnight. Lows will be in the low 40s in Chicago under a mostly clear sky. (Credit: CBS 2) Wednesday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and milder with highs in the upper 50s. High clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening ahead of our next storm system that arrives on Thursday. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances will increase through the afternoon on Thursday and will be likely for the evening and overnight hours. Highs...
CHICAGO, IL
KSLA

Cold front sweeps through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! Today is the day that the powerful cold front that we have been talking about since last week will finally sweep through the ArkLaTex during the later morning and into the early afternoon hours. Strong storms with some possible severe weather are possible as the front moves through the region with gusty winds and hail being the greatest concern. Behind the front we are tracking much cooler weather along with especially strong winds on Thursday. As we head into your Halloween weekend we are tracking amazing fall weather on tap with ample sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s. Our next chance for rain will not come until later Tuesday of next week.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy