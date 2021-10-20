CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Netflix documentary explores Oklahoman's quest to find biological parents in China

By Jimmie Tramel Tulsa World
Kokomo Perspective
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s natural for those who were adopted to be curious about the rest of their story. “I think that my adoption story, it’s obviously a part of my life,” Lily Bolka said. “But, whenever I was younger growing up, it was something I always pushed aside because I was...

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 0

Related
opb.org

Documentary explores the meaning of family across borders

Your browser does not support the audio element. When four cousins head on a journey to Mexico to visit their ill grandfather and other family members, they learn more about their heritage and find a new appreciation for their family’s sacrifices. The cousins documented their experience in a new short film called “First Time Home.” We hear more from Esmirna Librado and Noemi Librado-Sanchez, two of the film’s co-directors. “First Time Home” is part of the Portland Film Festival and is available to watch online.
PORTLAND, OR
arcamax.com

'Found' review: Three American teenagers adopted as infants in China seek out their family roots in this Netflix documentary

For adopted children curious for information about their biological family, that process can be especially complicated in cases of international adoption. Complicated doesn’t necessarily mean impossible, though, and the three teens at the center of “Found,” the deeply moving new documentary on Netflix, are optimistic enough to give it a shot.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

10 Best True Crime Documentaries on Netflix, Ranked

With Emmy-award winning, powerhouse shows and limited series like The Crown and The Queen's Gambit, Netflix has mastered the art of streaming, giving the term "binge" a whole new meaning. But a huge part of those accolades is thanks to its unwavering run of excellent true crime documentaries for the past 6 years. Some of these docs dominated pop culture upon their releases, while others provided eye-opening exposés about some of society's most powerful and dangerous people. Taking a look at some of the company's best documentary films and short series, we are ranking Netflix's top 10 true crime documentaries.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Quests#Oklahoma State University#American
thecrcconnection.com

Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ explores the concept of money

Netflix officially has a new popular series and it is a Korean show about cash-strapped contestants competing in children’s games for a cash prize with deadly stakes called “Squid Game”. The show was released on Sept. 17 and has become Netflix’s biggest debut in history and trending topic online. “Money...
TV SERIES
brooklynvegan.com

‘The Sparks Brothers’ documentary is now on Netflix

The Sparks Brothers, Edgar Wright's wildly entertaining documentary about Ron and Russell Mael's avant pop duo Sparks, is now available to stream on Netflix. As we wrote in our review, this is Wright's attempt to make an all-things-to-everyone film that both explains who Sparks are and why they are so beloved to a small but devoted segment of the population, but is also meaty and in-depth enough to appeal to the already converted. He mostly succeeds with both, tracking their lives from growing up and going to school in Los Angeles in the '60s, to starting the band, their initial success in the UK (Brits took to their weird, glammy sound more than Sparks' home country), their late-'70s synthpop reinvention (with help from Giorgio Moroder), their New Wave '80s, and their accepted roles as cult artists who would continue to make great album after great album adored by a devoted few (and most of the Netherlands).
MOVIES
chagrinvalleytoday.com

Interracial families explore mixed race identity in documentary

As the mixed race population grows, more families are faced with tough conversations about race in America, according to co-director of “Mixed” Leena Jayaswal. She spoke at a panel discussion about mixed race with a South Russell couple, Christina and Lazaro Lopez Jr., following the showing of the film at the Chagrin Documentary Film Festival on Oct. 6.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
China
realitytitbit.com

Exploring whether Insiders on Netflix is real or fake

Insiders launched on Netflix on October 21st 2021. The show, which is a Netflix España original, first dropped in Spain and the USA before being added as a title for UK viewers. The reality TV show within a reality TV show will likely get you hooked almost instantly as the...
TV SERIES
thegreyhound.org

The corruption behind Britney Spears’ conservatorship is exposed in Netflix’s new documentary, “Britney vs. Spears”

In the recently-released Britney vs. Spears documentary, filmmakers unpack the 13 years of conservatorship Britney Spears has been under. The documentary reveals the ins and outs of the conservatorship, including the restrictions on the global pop star’s personal and financial decisions. The documentary exposes the corruption that occurs in Britney’s conservatorship and the difficult journey it took for her to break free from her father’s control.
MUSIC
lavozdeanza.com

Exploit or free Britney: unpacking Netflix’s ‘Britney vs. Spears’ documentary

Netflix’s “Britney vs. Spears” documentary attempts to revitalize Britney Spears’ conservatorship, but fails to provide a fresh take on the controversial case. Directed by Erin Lee Carr, who directed “Mommy Dead and Dearest,” “Britney vs. Spears” tackles Spears’ case through the lens of Carr and her colleague, filmmaker Jenny Eliscu.
CELEBRITIES
/Film

David Fincher's New Netflix Show Is Voir, A Documentary Series About Cinema

The previously teased David Fincher/Netflix announcement has been revealed and, just to get this out of the way, it has nothing to do with "Mindhunter." Rather, the streaming service has revealed that Fincher is producing a new docuseries celebrating the art that is cinema. A brief teaser has been revealed, though it is admittedly a bit vague. Have a look for yourself.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Parents Urged to Not Let Children Watch Netflix's Squid Game by English Council

A council in southern England is advising that parents not allow children to watch Netflix's hit series Squid Game. The recommendation comes following reports of young children, some as young as 6-years-old, emulating the show's violent games, according to The Guardian. The Central Bedfordshire council's education safeguarding team sent out an email suggesting parents and guardians "be vigilant after hearing reports that children and young people are copying games and violence from hit new Netflix series Squid Game, which is rated 15." While many of the game's violent challenges are too elaborate for children to recreate, some are as simple as tug-of-war and marbles, and thus easy to bring to the schoolyard.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Imax Achieves Best Year Ever for Local, Non-English Language Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Imax has pulverized its company record for gross box office achieved by local, non-English-language films. In the year to date, its screens have enjoyed $165 million of gross revenue, compared to a previous high of $134 million achieved in the full 12 months of pre-pandemic year 2019. The U.S.-listed company, which will unveil its third quarter earnings on Thursday, is expected to also announce that the current month is the highest grossing October in the company’s more than 50-year history. Both elements point to an accelerating recovery for the global theater industry that is currently being driven by China, which has been...
MOVIES
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy